Copenhagen Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
2355 reviews

1-10 of 2,355 Copenhagen Cruise Reviews

Baltic and ABBA goes hand in hand

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Norwaylady
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was the first cruise after a loooong break due to covid. So the reason we booked this cruise, was that’s it’s close from home (Norway) and we know all destinations well. But it’s a CRUISE! Normally we sail X. But the dates and ports of call fitted well for our tactics. So it was nothing new and adventurous on the plan, just a good cruise and all that it offers. This cruise, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Welcome Back to Cruising on Oceania

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
fluffies
10+ Cruises

We have all experienced the pandemic and wondered what cruising would look like in the New Reality. We took a chance on an early return to cruising on Oceania Marina and are so glad we did. Pre-cruise, there was a lot of uncertainty, with various European ports opening/closing/changing requirements. Oceania could have handled communications better with passengers. However, O offered ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Very modern ship with great amenities but mediocre service

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Rishigudka
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Our check in time for the ship was at 10am. Hence we decided to leave from North west London at around 8am so that we would get our car parked (just outside the cruise ship terminal) and be ready to check in around 10. The drive to Southampton was hassle free and we were at the terminal by 9.30am. There was bit of queue getting inside the parking area but after around 15min wait, we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

NEVER AGAIN!

Review for Norwegian Jade to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ARBrown
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The absolutely worst cruise ever and we booked two full weeks, doing two 7 day cruises back to back. It took us 2+ hours to board due to repetitive CV testing, being herded through 100+ degree, non air conditioned tents standing shoulder to shoulder with people. For whatever reason, my husbands group kept having to be retested while my son and I had to sit and wait. Our room was ok. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

First time in Yacht Club!

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ConnieTact
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were lucky enough to have our bid excepted for an inside on yacht club which was our first time experiencing the ‘ship within a ship’ on MSC. We did not queue once the entire stay! Boarding was easy and simple. Before we went we weren’t sure about having a butler or pool attendant ready with towels when we appeared on the sun deck but we soon warmed to it. Everyone was professional and was ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Spectacular with the most wonderful staff!

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
clayton86
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Having never cruised with MSC before we were excited to experience a new cruise ship and we were not disappointed. The ship is incredible, spotlessly clean with so much to do for all ages. The staff could not do enough for you. Arwin and Jestoni in the restaurant went above and beyond for my two sons and made our dining experience so special and fun. The entertainment team work so hard and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Traveled with children

Never again Norwegian

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Danforthfamily
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First the positives: excellent entertainment- if you can get a seat to participate Great staterooms Our room steward Narendra was fabulous Cirque Dreams and Steam was amazing Burn the floor dancers show was fabulous The rope course was great and so were the attendants The water slides were fun The grilled shrimp in the garden cafe was excellent consistently Ports of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Not our best cruise

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Indiana2018
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because we were excited to go to Europe and see London, Paris, Stonehenge, Ireland, etc. Embarkation and Disembarkation were very smooth as had been our previous cruise with Norwegian. We had sailed on the Breakaway earlier and chose this ship since it was the sister ship and we knew the layout. We had a family midship oceanview cabin. The room was nice. We always ate at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Cruising with the Masses

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
RLloyd66
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have wanted to do a transatlantic crossing and this itinerary was outstanding. I traveled with two friends. We left home on Wednesday morning and arrived in Copenhagen around noon on Thursday after three flights and a sleepless night. Copenhagen is a great city to explore and I definitely recommend at least a couple of days to explore. We opted for the Hop on Hop Off bus which made it easy to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Transatlantic from heck

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JillandRalph
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had done an LA to Hawaii 15 day on Princess and wanted to do a transatlantic. The ship is beautiful but it does lack places just to relax. I Think the ship is fine for a Caribbean itinerary but Norwegian did not understand that a longer cruise in the fall with older clientele is different. Prior to the cruise we spent 4 days in Iceland and 5 days in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

