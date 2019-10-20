This was the first cruise after a loooong break due to covid.
So the reason we booked this cruise, was that’s it’s close from home (Norway) and we know all destinations well. But it’s a CRUISE!
Normally we sail X. But the dates and ports of call fitted well for our tactics. So it was nothing new and adventurous on the plan, just a good cruise and all that it offers.
This cruise, I ...
We have all experienced the pandemic and wondered what cruising would look like in the New Reality. We took a chance on an early return to cruising on Oceania Marina and are so glad we did.
Pre-cruise, there was a lot of uncertainty, with various European ports opening/closing/changing requirements. Oceania could have handled communications better with passengers. However, O offered ...
Our check in time for the ship was at 10am. Hence we decided to leave from North west London at around 8am so that we would get our car parked (just outside the cruise ship terminal) and be ready to check in around 10.
The drive to Southampton was hassle free and we were at the terminal by 9.30am. There was bit of queue getting inside the parking area but after around 15min wait, we were ...
The absolutely worst cruise ever and we booked two full weeks, doing two 7 day cruises back to back.
It took us 2+ hours to board due to repetitive CV testing, being herded through 100+ degree, non air conditioned tents standing shoulder to shoulder with people. For whatever reason, my husbands group kept having to be retested while my son and I had to sit and wait.
Our room was ok. ...
We were lucky enough to have our bid excepted for an inside on yacht club which was our first time experiencing the ‘ship within a ship’ on MSC.
We did not queue once the entire stay! Boarding was easy and simple. Before we went we weren’t sure about having a butler or pool attendant ready with towels when we appeared on the sun deck but we soon warmed to it. Everyone was professional and was ...
Having never cruised with MSC before we were excited to experience a new cruise ship and we were not disappointed. The ship is incredible, spotlessly clean with so much to do for all ages.
The staff could not do enough for you. Arwin and Jestoni in the restaurant went above and beyond for my two sons and made our dining experience so special and fun.
The entertainment team work so hard and ...
First the positives:
excellent entertainment- if you can get a seat to participate
Great staterooms
Our room steward Narendra was fabulous
Cirque Dreams and Steam was amazing
Burn the floor dancers show was fabulous
The rope course was great and so were the attendants
The water slides were fun
The grilled shrimp in the garden cafe was excellent consistently
Ports of ...
We chose this cruise because we were excited to go to Europe and see London, Paris, Stonehenge, Ireland, etc. Embarkation and Disembarkation were very smooth as had been our previous cruise with Norwegian. We had sailed on the Breakaway earlier and chose this ship since it was the sister ship and we knew the layout. We had a family midship oceanview cabin. The room was nice. We always ate at ...
I have wanted to do a transatlantic crossing and this itinerary was outstanding. I traveled with two friends. We left home on Wednesday morning and arrived in Copenhagen around noon on Thursday after three flights and a sleepless night. Copenhagen is a great city to explore and I definitely recommend at least a couple of days to explore. We opted for the Hop on Hop Off bus which made it easy to ...
We chose this cruise because we had done an LA to Hawaii 15 day on Princess and wanted to do a transatlantic. The ship is beautiful but it does lack places just to relax. I Think the ship is fine for a Caribbean itinerary but Norwegian did not understand that a longer cruise in the fall with older clientele is different.
Prior to the cruise we spent 4 days in Iceland and 5 days in ...