Kochi (Cochin) Cruise Reviews

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Edge

Couple very early 40s
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Cochin was better than Mumbai, Only went to shopping mall. Still very busy. Ship docks on an island so its about 30min's to the main town. ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

davidh68
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Visited the old Synagogue and the Mattancherry palace. Both well-worth seeing. Enjoyed riding in a tut-tut back to the ship. ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

hopper4
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We met some friends on the ship through the cruise critic forum who added us to their trip. It was a tuk tuk tour around the city and included a trip on the backwaters by a small motor boat. A good day out/ ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for a Africa Cruise on Azamara Quest

aussie travel bird
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Used a Taxi at the Port Terminal, no issues, cheap for the four of us. Pre arranged Tuk Tuk the 2nd day, taking us to the non tourist backwaters and some other sites. Good value. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Westerdam

YoungFemaleSingleCruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

A beautiful little town to walk through. Good markets and shops. The castle garden is very nice. We didn't go into the castle. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

Desdemona1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Hired a taxi/driver for the day and also went on a small boat cruise around the city waterways. Quite interesting. Then went for a city tour with our driver and saw the sights of the city. We didn't find this the most interesting place and probably wouldn't bother going there again. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on MSC Splendida

easyonthegas
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Easy to arrange own travel if you are just visiting Port Kochi. For a better look at the area you will need to travel further afield. Remember local currency needs to be changed at outlet just after immigration but this can get very busy. You can pay for tuk-tuk or taxi on return if you want to change money in town to avoid the queue. Colorful place but many people surprised by the background ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

terry pattison
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

3 -Hour bus tour. Good commentary. ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

AusQueen
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Coach drove around in circles even showing us the ugly parts of Cochin. ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

modell48
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Lovely tour visited the Portuguese fishing nets and saw the meat/fish market. ...
Sail Date: March 2019

