Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

Liked this port. We walked from the ship into the town and took around 10 minutes to get to the Duomo square. There are some very impressive buildings in Catania. The market is well worth visiting especially the fish market, there were lots of stalls where you could try the food. We then walked up Via Etnea where there were some very nice shops and came across various stalls in the side streets. ...