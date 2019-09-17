Catania has one of Europes most exciting outdoor market, it has a spectacular plaza, Bellini, the opera composer is buried in the cathedral, great museum. A gritty and exciting city with the personal warmth of Sicily. ...
Mixed feelings. The port area is seedy and the overall impression is grey despite the sunshine. The town had suffered ash fall from Aetna on Dec 24, 2018.
We took the bus transfer to lively Taormina, wonderful location, cute town with outrageously high prices in the shops. ...
Liked this port. We walked from the ship into the town and took around 10 minutes to get to the Duomo square. There are some very impressive buildings in Catania. The market is well worth visiting especially the fish market, there were lots of stalls where you could try the food. We then walked up Via Etnea where there were some very nice shops and came across various stalls in the side streets. ...