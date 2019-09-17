Catania Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
59 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 59 Catania Cruise Reviews

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Sirena

Beauthy1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Choose to see Mt Etna and Taormina. Great excursion with different options. ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

Strenz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Catania has one of Europes most exciting outdoor market, it has a spectacular plaza, Bellini, the opera composer is buried in the cathedral, great museum. A gritty and exciting city with the personal warmth of Sicily. ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

UKWLDCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Would have been better without the heavy Rain, some shops shut due to closed season ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

DENIE
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We did the Taste of Mt. Etna and Taormina. Very good tour, but so limited for time in Taormina. Wish there were more time. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Koningsdam

Floridiana
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Mixed feelings. The port area is seedy and the overall impression is grey despite the sunshine. The town had suffered ash fall from Aetna on Dec 24, 2018. We took the bus transfer to lively Taormina, wonderful location, cute town with outrageously high prices in the shops. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

kaysha2004
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sicily Life Tours provided a wonderful independent tour of local food tasting and wine tasting at Mt. Etna. Beautiful country up there! ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Edge

BlueDevil88
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Didn't spend much time off ship but what I saw was lovely with Character and history. Looked like good shopping. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

dronnygirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Liked this port. We walked from the ship into the town and took around 10 minutes to get to the Duomo square. There are some very impressive buildings in Catania. The market is well worth visiting especially the fish market, there were lots of stalls where you could try the food. We then walked up Via Etnea where there were some very nice shops and came across various stalls in the side streets. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

barrieilovetotravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We walked around on our own as we had already decided where and what we were going to do. It is easy to get off the ship and walk around. We do not like large group tours. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

Franpi
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Hop on hop off, quite pleasant thanks to the sea breeze. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

