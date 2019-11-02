  • Newsletter
La Romana (Casa de Campo) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.0
Poor
211 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 214 La Romana (Casa de Campo) Cruise Reviews

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Coylie
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just went to the newly opened resort like pool by the ship. It was nice but getting a drink was an adventure unless you waited for a server to come to your chair. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Dave from Barrie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Do not go into town,,,Dangerous place.. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
cbutera
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Thurs Jan 27 - La Romana DR (Casa de Campo, DR) 11:30am-6pm - [ ] Bayahibe Beach is a public beach where you'll find water sports, restaurants and shops. - [ ] $15pp round trip to beach. Must fill a car 9-10pple to get that price. Drive was more like 30 mins away. Annoying to have to arrange pick up time back with your group. But private cab is way more expensive. - [ ] Didn’t feel safe. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
LungGuide
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I just went to the shopping area. We were warned that this port is a high crime area. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
jmcathome
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Good bar in the port drinks are good and reasonable ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Pamie61
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Ok port to do any good beaches required an hour drive. We just shopped at the port which is fine. But this was our 4th time here ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
kpowerscruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Got off the ship to try and find a T-shirt for my daughter. Not very many vendors with those sort of things...we spent only 20 min there and got back on the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Sagittarius traveler
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Bayahibe beach was nice. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Papa GNJ
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just walked dock area ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
MelissaBal
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The port was nice. I was too afraid to go into the city. Next time, and if my little kids aren’t with me, I will go- or do an excursion. It didn’t seem as bad as I had heard online. The port was fun. There was some entertainment, a small bar and lots of vendors. It was clean and the churros were so good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

