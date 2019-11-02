Thurs Jan 27 - La Romana DR (Casa de Campo, DR) 11:30am-6pm
- [ ] Bayahibe Beach is a public beach where you'll find water sports, restaurants and shops.
- [ ] $15pp round trip to beach. Must fill a car 9-10pple to get that price. Drive was more like 30 mins away. Annoying to have to arrange pick up time back with your group. But private cab is way more expensive.
- [ ] Didn’t feel safe. ...
The port was nice.
I was too afraid to go into the city. Next time, and if my little kids aren’t with me, I will go- or do an excursion. It didn’t seem as bad as I had heard online.
The port was fun. There was some entertainment, a small bar and lots of vendors. It was clean and the churros were so good. ...