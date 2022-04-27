Review for Caribbean Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

This was the port that I was least excited for but was pleasantly surprised! I did not know much about this city before arriving but our guide, Veronica, was super knowledgeable and answered all our questions. We had terrible weather and it was a holiday so many areas were closed. However, we were still able to get a good feeling of the city and it's history. I would go back! We loved seeing ...