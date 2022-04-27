  • Newsletter
Cartagena (Colombia) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
786 reviews

1-10 of 788 Cartagena (Colombia) Cruise Reviews

Review for Silver Moon to South America

User Avatar
eatoutjoe
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Absolutely best port on the itinerary. Definitely deserves more time by all cruise lines. ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Review for Emerald Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Fun in the Florida Sun
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Did an excursion from Princess Cruise Lines, visited the fort, inquisition museum and a church. Unfortunately the guide was not very good. Street vendors everywhere trying to sell stuff. ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Review for Carnival Glory to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
gsande3006
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Was initially thinking we would stay on the ship but we’re pleasantly surprised by the terminal area and all there was to see so spent the day there. ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Celebrity Edge to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
MGFL
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The free zoo right at the port was absolutely amazing! We originally had an excursion booked to the national bird aviary but due to weather we cancelled it. We are very happy we did as we heard that many people who went on excursions at this port had a very difficult time reaching their destinations. The roads were so badly flooded that the taxis couldn't even make it into town. ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Caribbean Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
coolsuz
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was the port that I was least excited for but was pleasantly surprised! I did not know much about this city before arriving but our guide, Veronica, was super knowledgeable and answered all our questions. We had terrible weather and it was a holiday so many areas were closed. However, we were still able to get a good feeling of the city and it's history. I would go back! We loved seeing ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
philbop
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Very good for sightseeing with a guide, forts and bay shows wonderful clean white buildings. The walled city is a bit scary, lots of arms police, and bought emeralds at Mr. Emeralds, and bringing to my jeweler to make sure they are good emeralds, they ARE lovely. Will edit if we were ripped off. ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
As-She-Wish
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Beautiful city. Full of history and culture. Old city and Getsemani are areas that are a must see. Stunning vistas from the Fort Castillo de San Filipe de Barajas and the Monastery Santa Cruz de la Popa. - A walking tour of the old city can be had for $10 per person, just have to look for the right tour guide. And if you tell the tour guide you are not buying anything from street vendors, the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Kfromvalencia
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The walled city was very interesting and worth a trip. Our tour guide Roy was terrific Be prepared for many many street vendors and people asking for money . We also saw the fortress and while we didn’t do the hike it was amazing ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
ThelmLou
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Hot, hot, hot - but great tour through ship. Wonderful . Looks like a mini Miami with more character ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Mr818194
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cartagena was disgusting. Way too many beggars and locals trying to ask for money and sell things. They wouldn’t take “no” for an answer and the worst was that the tour guides did nothing to stop them. I did not feel safe at all ...
Sail Date: April 2022

