Cape Town is about the safest place in the tourist areas
There is a hop on hop off red bus much better value than ship excursions
Local tours and races are safe and about a third of the price of ship excursions
Lots to do and see in the area best part of the itinery ...
We stayed here for 4 days pre cruise. Great hop on hop off buses. Be aware of what is going on around you. We were followed by a group of young locals after getting off a bus in the city despite lots of people being around. ...
Embarkation was a disaster, we waited in line for 4 hours. NO CHAIRS, NO DECENT TOILET FACILITIES AND THE STAFF WAS SO PREOCCUPIED WITH DISEMBARKATION THAT THEY COULD NOT ADEQUATELY ASSIST WITH QUERIES, CONCERNS, ELDERLY, PREGNANT AND WOMAN WITH CHILDREN IN ARM ...