Cape Town Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
62 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 62 Cape Town Cruise Reviews

Review for Azamara Quest to Africa

User Avatar
soars
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cape Town is about the safest place in the tourist areas There is a hop on hop off red bus much better value than ship excursions Local tours and races are safe and about a third of the price of ship excursions Lots to do and see in the area best part of the itinery ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Azamara Quest to Africa

User Avatar
Madkel
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We stayed here for 4 days pre cruise. Great hop on hop off buses. Be aware of what is going on around you. We were followed by a group of young locals after getting off a bus in the city despite lots of people being around. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to World Cruise

User Avatar
Ubiquiti
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Private guide ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Azamara Quest to Africa

User Avatar
Trend
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Full day great guide got to see all and had a great seafood lunch by the ocean. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Azamara Quest to Africa

User Avatar
Trend
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Windy but fun amazing views hotel booked tickets and took hotel car there and cab back. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Azamara Quest to Africa

User Avatar
Trend
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Cape Convoy tours, nice day out but lunch should have been pre booked as all we stopped at were full and did not get to eat until 2:30. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Nautica to Africa

User Avatar
Rutman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Lots her to see and do. We did the hop on and off bus which goes everywhere you want to go with a good narrative. A great way to get a feel of the town. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Nautica to Africa

User Avatar
solosport
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Police need to control all the scammers and criminals in the city even near the ship! Had trouble constantly. Sights world class though. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Fishgerbil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sadly, the ships excursion to Boulder Beach was sold out. We booked with a private tour guide and had a fabulous time. The penguins are not to be missed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Review for MSC Musica to Africa

User Avatar
zuraannagia
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Embarkation was a disaster, we waited in line for 4 hours. NO CHAIRS, NO DECENT TOILET FACILITIES AND THE STAFF WAS SO PREOCCUPIED WITH DISEMBARKATION THAT THEY COULD NOT ADEQUATELY ASSIST WITH QUERIES, CONCERNS, ELDERLY, PREGNANT AND WOMAN WITH CHILDREN IN ARM ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Find a cruise

