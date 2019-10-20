  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Cannes Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
490 reviews

1-10 of 491 Cannes Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
DanielLL
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

A very walkable downtown area, accessible from the port ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Norwegian Gem to Europe - All

User Avatar
sabre635
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Spent a little time in Cannes, as the shore excursion was to St Raphael, a seaside vacation town eastward along the coast before St Tropez. Very pretty drive along the coast. Most of the famous beach front boulevard in Cannes was not accessible as crews were setting up tents and spaces for the annual film festival. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Eurodam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mary Seas
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Wonderful day as we planned it on this tender port. WE got 16 people off on the first tender to two vans for a full day of French Riviera by Provence Riviera tours . the driver guides knew their stuff stopping at overlooks on the mid and lower Corniche as we visited Cannes, Nice, Monaco , Monte Carlo, and St Paul de Vence. Lunch was on our own after the changing of the guard in Monaco WE ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Review for Norwegian Epic to Mediterranean

User Avatar
BILLSX21
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Walking tour of Cannes....FREE~! I have been to Cannes before and love walking this lovely town. The Church at the top of the city and the shopping streets. Great sidewalk cafes. Why pay??? ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Notreadytoretireyet16
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Extra/Extra shopping stops and extra costs at the Casino. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for MSC Seaview to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
richardjhy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a short walking tour around Cannes harbor and went to Nice by train. Nice is really beautiful and worth to have a look. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jose&amp;Elva SoCal
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

If you like to shop at expensive shops this is the port for you. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
kimwrightman
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Cannes was very beautiful we just walked the coast and the little city right there in port. We didnt spend too much time there though a lot of the shops and restaurants were closed but the people there were nice and the city was clean. I'm glad I stayed near the ship I heard Monte Carlo and Nice didnt have much to offer either. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
angelfish888
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Walk the coastal shops (many high end) and use the bathrooms in the Mall for 1 Euro. Visit the Cannes Office De Tourisme for a cinematic history treat and a free digital photo sent to your email address. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Libragirl33
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

beautiful scenery! ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Other Cruise Styles from Cannes Reviews
Cannes Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Cannes Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Cannes Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Cannes Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Cannes First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews
