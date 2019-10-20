Spent a little time in Cannes, as the shore excursion was to St Raphael, a seaside vacation town eastward along the coast before St Tropez. Very pretty drive along the coast. Most of the famous beach front boulevard in Cannes was not accessible as crews were setting up tents and spaces for the annual film festival. ...
Wonderful day as we planned it on this tender port. WE got 16 people off on the first tender to two vans for a full day of French Riviera by Provence Riviera tours . the driver guides knew their stuff stopping at overlooks on the mid and lower Corniche as we visited Cannes, Nice, Monaco , Monte Carlo, and St Paul de Vence. Lunch was on our own after the changing of the guard in Monaco WE ...
Cannes was very beautiful we just walked the coast and the little city right there in port. We didnt spend too much time there though a lot of the shops and restaurants were closed but the people there were nice and the city was clean. I'm glad I stayed near the ship I heard Monte Carlo and Nice didnt have much to offer either. ...
Walk the coastal shops (many high end) and use the bathrooms in the Mall for 1 Euro. Visit the Cannes Office De Tourisme for a cinematic history treat and a free digital photo sent to your email address. ...