We have long wanted to see the Pyramids and Egyptian Temples, and the Uniworld itinerary was perfect. The Sphinx is a new ship, and the rooms and other spaces are very comfortable. We also found the staff to be exceptional.
The excursions were excellent, and we generally didn’t do too much in a day. We learned how important a great guide can be. We were fortunate to have Hazem as our guide ...
We had been planning this Nile Cruise when the Sphinx had caught on fire & then Covid came round. We finally re-booked for our 32 anniversary in March 2022. Egypt had been on our bucket list and Uniworld was quoted as being the luxury of the Nile river boat ships. This was/is the way to go if you want to see EVERY pyramid. We had spent 5 days on our own in Cario and had private tours before ...
* 14,612 miles flown, roundtrip
* 260 miles sailed on the Nile, roundtrip
* 11 Unesco World Heritage Sites visited
* 16+ sites in all, plus museums, faluca, balloon rides, etc etc
* Too Many to Count: The number of times my mind was blown by what I learned and saw
I had an incredible experience in Egypt with Uniworld on the SS Sphinx. There are many adjectives to describe my time ...
We chose this cruise because it was billed as an AMAWATERWAYS trip and we had travelled with AMA before and been happy. However please be advised that in EGYPT, THE CRUISE IS LARGELY RUN BY THEIR EGYPTIAN PARTNER WINGS. So the transportation within Egypt is all handled by WINGS as is all the staffing on board the ship. Because of these issues we basically paid for an AMA experience ---but we ...
We chose to return to Egypt with AMA because our experiences with them had always been exceptional. We were not disappointed. The exceptional care began upon our arrival to find a representative waiting for us with Visas in hand, saving us a substantial wait to get into the passport control line. We then were taken to the Four Seasons Residence. We found our room disappointing, advised the hotel ...
Visiting Egypt and sailing on the Nile was an awesome trip, so much so that we are planning on going back. But the cruise line and ship were a major disappointment. I have been struggling with this contradiction, I think it distilled down to everything about the trip felt budget. When we booked the trip we chose one of the more expensive companies, our agent told us AmaWaterways was the best, a ...
The staff was wonderful. Each person was very caring.
The ship was the worst of Uniworld. There was no heat, and it was 40 degrees. There wasn't a comfortable chair. The lounge was cold and uninviting. They charged for drinks. The sheets were not good quality nor was the toilet paper.
The elevator only held one person, and with a walker, it was a squeeze.
That said, our guide, Hani was ...
We boarded the stunning new AmaDahlia ship on the river Nile in Luxor after having spent three luxurious nights in Cairo. With the focus of ancient Egypt, our small group had the most experienced knowledgeable Egyptologist to guide us and open the pages of history for us. Every day of the 12 day journey was exceptional. One of the many benefits to sailing on the AmaDahlia is there are a full ...
We were referred by a friend who raved about this trip. The positives: excellent attentive staff and superb taste and variety of food. The tour guides provided by Uniworld are excellent and the choice of the Four Seasons for the first 2 and last 2 nights is great. When we did “cruise,”: going down the Nile is delightful. Some of the not so positives: this is not really a cruise. We used ...
What an amazing experience from start to finish. The booking process was easy and simple to complete and from the minute we landed until the minute we left the Uniworld and Spring Tours teams were amazing. I don't think I carried my bag once from checking it in at Heathrow until lifting off the carousel on the return to Heathrow!
First few nights and the last couple were in the Four Season on ...