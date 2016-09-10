  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Broome Cruise Reviews

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Dianpatjohnmarch
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Broome is a very busy place in the Tourist season. Heaps of very interesting places to visit ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for L'Austral to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Betleys
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had a three-night stay in a good homeland explored the town and environs on foot and by bus. Foud some good places to eat. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Review for L'Austral to South Pacific

User Avatar
Replay
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Fantastic experience, my husband had knee replacement and the staff were excellant in helping him get on and off the camel. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Review for L'Austral to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
The Village Idiot
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Broome, went to the Pearl Lugger and Pearling History Tour. Went to see the Dinosaur footprints, Brewery, Museum, old cemetery, sunset at Cable beach. All were very interesting and worthwhile doing. Museum excellent collection Darwin. The Art Gallery /Museum is a must see. As e were only there a short time didn't see too much ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Review for Silver Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JTor
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is a really tiny town and there isn't much to do unless you want to shop for expensive pearls. Interesting to have a look but half a day is enough time. I understand there is a nice beach, but we didn't go there - and anyway it isn't safe to swim in the ocean in this part of Australia! ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Review for L'Austral to South Pacific

User Avatar
f2s
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Long pier. Ponant made a good job of busing us to our final destination. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Review for Pacific Eden to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Treefern
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Hot, but an interesting place to visit. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Review for Pacific Eden to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
bevbrady1957
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Great place if you want to buy pearls but not much there of interest. Was terribly hot & humid. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Review for Sirena to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
mllcal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Interesting small town. We hailed a cab and had a wonderful tour of the area. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
pollysfollyau
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Used the local round the town bus service can recommend the Bali Hi hotel at Cable beach ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Broome Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
