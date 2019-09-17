Patchy weather, but we put our coats on and got the shuttle bus into the city and visited the Guggenheim Museum, which was really good. Some interesting homes/architecture on the road in from the port. ...
As we had been to Bilbao we caught the shuttle bus in and then walked to the old town, which was quite a hike but mostly level. We were tempted in by the lovely aromas of a cafe selling delicious pastries, both savoury & sweet & a welcome coffee before continuing to the old town itself which is mostly pedestrianised with lovely walks along the river & plenty of shady trees & seats to rest for a ...
Took the Oceania free shuttle into Bilbao and visited on our own. Walked to the Casco Viejo (Old City) and explored, then walked along the river, across the striking Zurizubbi pedestrian bridge and continued on to the impressive Guggenheim Museum.
On our 2nd day in Bilbao we took an Oceania excursion to San Sebastian - loved the city. Highlights were extraordinary view of the city from Mont ...