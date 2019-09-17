  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Bilbao Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
125 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 125 Bilbao Cruise Reviews

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
wood868
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We stayed in Getxo where the port was based, lovely beach, and a great little town if you do not want the journey into the city. ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Sirena to World Cruise

User Avatar
robbieandjimmy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Lovely city, easy to explore on foot. Interesting market. ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Okraf
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Patchy weather, but we put our coats on and got the shuttle bus into the city and visited the Guggenheim Museum, which was really good. Some interesting homes/architecture on the road in from the port. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Europa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Very attractive town for tourists: Guggenheim museum, old town, pedestrian areas, photographic opportunities. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
TravelOwls
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As we had been to Bilbao we caught the shuttle bus in and then walked to the old town, which was quite a hike but mostly level. We were tempted in by the lovely aromas of a cafe selling delicious pastries, both savoury & sweet & a welcome coffee before continuing to the old town itself which is mostly pedestrianised with lovely walks along the river & plenty of shady trees & seats to rest for a ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
iloveacruiseme
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Amazing place to visit. The Guggenheim is astonishing. Walk along the river to see the old town which is also beautiful. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Britannia to Europe - All

User Avatar
Findus Stander
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Visited the Guggenheim and the beach ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Sky Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
midoafal
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Lovely city, not enough time allowed to explore because of early departure ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Review for Marina to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
sensrock
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Took the Oceania free shuttle into Bilbao and visited on our own. Walked to the Casco Viejo (Old City) and explored, then walked along the river, across the striking Zurizubbi pedestrian bridge and continued on to the impressive Guggenheim Museum. On our 2nd day in Bilbao we took an Oceania excursion to San Sebastian - loved the city. Highlights were extraordinary view of the city from Mont ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Silver Whisper to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
goddessofstrife
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Much more interesting than I expected. Great guide. Would like to have spent more time in the old quarter. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

