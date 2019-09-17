Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Baltic Sea

As we had been to Bilbao we caught the shuttle bus in and then walked to the old town, which was quite a hike but mostly level. We were tempted in by the lovely aromas of a cafe selling delicious pastries, both savoury & sweet & a welcome coffee before continuing to the old town itself which is mostly pedestrianised with lovely walks along the river & plenty of shady trees & seats to rest for a ...