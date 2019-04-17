  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Berlin Cruise Reviews

4.4
118 reviews

1-10 of 118 Berlin Cruise Reviews

Continuous Disappointment

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GreenSwamp
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The cruise to the outer British Isles was booked in March of 2020 after a very successful cruise up the Norwegian coast. With such a high opinion of Hurtigruten, we waited eagerly for the sailing of this cruise on April 11, 2022. To be fair, we were well greeted by the crew and very well looked after by housekeeping and the dining staff. The ship is comfortable and our cabin, 413, was spacious and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Viking Gave Me the Worst Cruise Out of My 36 Cruises

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - All

User Avatar
Roadwatcher
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Viking touts it's luxury and wonderful excursions.I just returned from the worse cruise experience of my life and I blame it on Viking River Cruises. Viking is not the image they advertise! Their website didn't work for months before my cruise. It took an hour to get through the phones. My flight back -which Viking arranged - was canceled and they never informed me (Luckily I looked ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Your detailed feedback is appreciated, Roadwatcher. While itinerary deviation is sometimes necessary, it's disappointing to learn the efforts made to minimize the impact of these changes on...

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

"Elegant Elbe" gives fascinating view of former East Germany

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Andy_Ottawa
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Itinerary (2 days in Berlin, 5 day cruise including Wittenburg, Meissen and Dresden, 2 days Prague) appealed to us and didn't disappoint. Viking's cruise environment is (for us) a good mix of levity, entertainment and enrichment led by excellent program director Rik and enhanced by unadvertised extras such as an evening walk in Torgau, a lacemaking demo (and chance to try), a talk from a local ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Elbe River Cruise with Poland

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
penguinfan87
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on other river cruises with other vendors. We heard that Viking was the best and wanted to see Berlin and Poland so we thought we would give Viking a try. We agree it's the best although also the most expensive. The service and accommodations were the best. Our tour director and ship director were extremely organized, helpful and had a great sense of humor. We have already booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Best cruise yet

Review for Regal Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Johnnymunoz123
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

2019 New England Cruise- Seven-day journey. The Regal is a large ship that handled the rough sea with grace. The Crew could hot have been and any better and always available for our concerns. We are already planning our next cruise as a result of this fine experience. The food was awesome and always warm. Choices on food are endless and the staff made every meal special. Celebrated my wives ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Highly recommend! One parent and two adult children, perfect itinerary

Review for Regal Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
liznic1
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

I recommend this cruise to everyone I know. It's the perfect way to get an introduction to Scandinavia and by far the best way to see St. Petersburg, Russia. Everything about the cruise was stress free and very well organized, the medallions were incredibly easy to use. Embarkation: Embarking in Warnemunde was the fastest and most painless experience I have ever had with a cruise. We took ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony

Well Traveled Seniors Experience First Cruise!

Review for Regal Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
decimundo
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

St. Petersburg, Russia has been on our bucket list for years as has the Scandinavian Countries. We chose this cruise because it encompassed all of the countries we wanted to visit without having to pack and unpack, haul luggage on trains or to planes and it was our hotel, our meals and our entertainment neatly packaged!!! We were impressed with how Princess handled the 3500 passengers both ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Elbe river cruise

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dcohenuky
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first cruise ever and we chose a river cruise because of the smaller number of people on the cruise. Unfortunately, the water was too low for the cruise to occur. However the staff did their best to take us by bus to all of our destinations. Also added several additional experiences to make up for the loss of cruising. All in all, the experience was good but my average rating is based ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Viking cruises are great!

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
sbunney
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have been on one previous Viking cruise and loved it. This cruise on the Astrild did not disappoint us. We had a wonderful time. We traveled with friends and had many opportunities to visit with them, as well as meet fellow travelers. There were many activities in which to participate on board. Our shore excursions were very well organized and met the different ability levels ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Elegantly enjoyable

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Itti
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this route because we are interested in Reformation history, medieval architecture, and we had been on Danube, Rhine, Rhone, and Main. Astrild is smaller (94 guests) than other Viking longboats but has all the same amenities in suites, dining room, lounge, etc. The balcony (rooms on the right side; rooms on the left have French doors and a rail but no place to sit) is actually useful on ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

