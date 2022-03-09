CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
Basel Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
145 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 145 Basel Cruise Reviews

Review for Viking Eir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Amanda9493
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose to repeat this cruise as our first experience was with a large group and we wanted to experience it as a couple. We really enjoyed this trip. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Review for AmaMora to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Gretchendz
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

The Old Town tour was very interesting. Some great sights. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ighten
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

A great walking tour through Basel with a guide on our embarkation day, excellent. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Review for AmaLucia to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GoodCarmaJeff
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed from Basel. Nice clean Swiss city. Nice old city area with good restaurants. Can recommend a pre Cruise hotel to be Radisson Blu Basel if you choose your own hotel. There are two great transportation museums nearby in Mulhouse, FR -- Cite du Train and Cite De l'Autobomile. both world class and worth a visit for car and train fans. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

User Avatar
villagirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Note really a touristy city, but a small quaint old town called The Labryinth can be explored. Many museums can be be explored by they may be closed on Monday and Tuesday. We stayed at the Art Hotel Basel which was awesome and not too expensive. You can walk everywhere in Basel or take the trams around. You can walk along or swim in the Rhine in the Johann district where the cruises dock. I did ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mary/keith
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

PRETTY ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - All

User Avatar
Stella2249
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

It unexpectedly poured rain during this visit - so much that we had to hide. We did find a lovely place to get a cappuccino and pastry - of course! ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Viking Eir to Europe - All

User Avatar
Viking Groupie
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Too far from city center. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Finisher2x
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

All of the Ports noted on this cruise provide for varied and interesting experiences. The Castles, the Cathedrals, the Culture, the Food and Wine were exceptional. Each guide provided keen insights and knowledge about where we were and what we were saw. They were attentive to detail, answered all our questions, and provided for enough time to enjoy each excursion. Everyday was a new day with ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Viking Idi to Europe - All

User Avatar
JandJ Travelers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Did not have time due to taking the Alps tour, which was great fun. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

