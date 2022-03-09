Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

Note really a touristy city, but a small quaint old town called The Labryinth can be explored. Many museums can be be explored by they may be closed on Monday and Tuesday. We stayed at the Art Hotel Basel which was awesome and not too expensive. You can walk everywhere in Basel or take the trams around. You can walk along or swim in the Rhine in the Johann district where the cruises dock. I did ...