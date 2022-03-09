We sailed from Basel. Nice clean Swiss city. Nice old city area with good restaurants. Can recommend a pre Cruise hotel to be Radisson Blu Basel if you choose your own hotel.
There are two great transportation museums nearby in Mulhouse, FR -- Cite du Train and Cite De l'Autobomile. both world class and worth a visit for car and train fans. ...
Note really a touristy city, but a small quaint old town called The Labryinth can be explored. Many museums can be be explored by they may be closed on Monday and Tuesday. We stayed at the Art Hotel Basel which was awesome and not too expensive. You can walk everywhere in Basel or take the trams around. You can walk along or swim in the Rhine in the Johann district where the cruises dock. I did ...
All of the Ports noted on this cruise provide for varied and interesting experiences. The Castles, the Cathedrals, the Culture, the Food and Wine were exceptional. Each guide provided keen insights and knowledge about where we were and what we were saw. They were attentive to detail, answered all our questions, and provided for enough time to enjoy each excursion. Everyday was a new day with ...