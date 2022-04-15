Friends wouldn’t stop talking about their wonderful experience on board the Scarlet Lady out of Miami and they were not exaggerating the incredible time they had. So we decided to take Valiant Lady out of Barcelona and it has been amazing. From the time you board the ship, you feel so welcome.
Service is impecable . Cabin so modern and comfortable. The restaurants …. first class!! The food is ...
I was invited to the Virgin Voyage Mediterranean excursion. Since I got on the ship it’s been world class costumer service experience. From the dining options (Pink Agave being my favorite) to the entertainment and amazing production shows. This the best vacation I ever had. Every port stop has been incredible and offered uniques and wonderful memories. I can’t wait to come back and bring my ...
Never been with NCL before and probably won't cruise with them again. Everything they do board is about cash extraction.
They charge a fee for for buying from their shops, for the pleasure of serving you.
Gambling is the main feature on the ship, lots and lots of tables.
Although we had a drinks package, bottled water was not included, for a litre of water $6.00 + 20% SC.
There was no ...
Just home from 7 day cruise on the Epic.this was my partners first cruise and my first cruise on norweign having previously sailed with Royal Caribbean on 7 occasions .
We booked everything via Norwegian including flights. The flights where great with aer lingus and vueling(such a good airline first time flying with them)
I had applied for the upgrade to a 2 bed state room in the Haven as a ...
During 28.04.2022 I was on a cruise on the MSC ship with the name of OPERA. We were very impressed with everything there was: the staff were kind and well trained .... ARDIKA served us in the restaurant at table 516 and together with his assistant they were at the height offering us services at the highest and select level (very well trained, gentlemen, welcoming and understanding, with healthy ...
booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive.
The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
Decided to take our grown children on there first cruise. Ages 30 and 25. My husband and I have sailed several times on the Explorer. We had given the kids a heads up they would be the youngest adults traveling. This experience was going to be about family time, and giving them a taste of Italy, Spain,France and Croatia. We are all vaccinated but still had to test prior to boarding. In ...
2 Years later than originally planned but so worth the wait.
I would have given my review 5 stars but we were on a 17 night back to back cruise and the first week was not quite as expected.
This was due to 2 large corporate American groups onboard - not what I was expecting on a Regent Cruise, and from what I can gather is not normal for Regent? It did not have the feel of a holiday cruise ...
Seemed good value at time and I hadn't cruised with Norwegian before. No queues etc at gatwick - brill! Smooth on time flight - brill! arrived Barcelona immigration arrivals - packed to bursting point with thousands of passengers - some from the USA - and no perceivable queue movement. Hot, stuffy, no toilets or water. After realisation that more staff an better organisation required some more ...
Originally, I chose a different cruise, it was 11 nights on the Vision OTS from USA to South America, but my wife had got ill after the last cruise in October 2021 and was advised not to fly long-haul, so I swapped it for this one.
So, we travelled down by train from Nottingham to London and then tubed it into Heathrow T5 where I had arrange for a Antigen test for us both before getting on our ...