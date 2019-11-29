  • Newsletter
Bangkok (Laem Chabang) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
194 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 195 Bangkok (Laem Chabang) Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Jade to Asia

User Avatar
Badger Brookes
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Booked an overnight stay in Asoke hotel in the centre. Great city, hotel fine ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

User Avatar
A440CPS
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

visited Payetee, bus was $14 USD, and the walking street... great fake designer wares ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Marella Discovery to Asia

User Avatar
wazza99
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We went to Pattaya for the evening which we liked and the elephant sanctuary next day private ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

User Avatar
AnneMD
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We hired a mother ni van and went to Bangkok, could not recommend this enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Asia

User Avatar
briangdg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The drive would have been 6 hours round trip so we decided to stay on the ship. In actual fact, we had had enough of the Sapphire Princess and needed a day to recover so that we could be ready to return home in a few days. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

User Avatar
AvgMom2
10+ Cruises

This city is very congested but more orderly than Ho Chi Minh City. Travelling on the Chao Phraya River in public boats was fast and cheap. Sometime we were lucky and got seats; other times, we barely have space to stand. We bought our tickets at the pier. The ticket is the size of a stamp and the conductor will come around and check it. This route is not recommended if you have mobility ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
TravelDreamer75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I had been to Bangkok recently, so I didn't want to take the trek there and be in a hurry. I had not been to Pattaya so I concentrated on this area. My big disappointment with this port was the location and transportation options. It took almost 2 hours to get to Pattaya the first day (it was New Years Eve, so maybe more traffic), and it was slow and painful. I took a bus that is sponsored by ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
EYeo
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Stayed the night at Pattaya. Enjoyable. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

User Avatar
csmoon88
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Costa offered a bus to the city of pattaya which is filled with nothing but people selling fake designer products and illicit massage parlors. very unsatisfied with the port ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
davidt53
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The tour was ok. We spent the majority of the tour just getting to the city because of the distance from the port to the city ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

