Review for Westerdam to Asia

I had been to Bangkok recently, so I didn't want to take the trek there and be in a hurry. I had not been to Pattaya so I concentrated on this area. My big disappointment with this port was the location and transportation options. It took almost 2 hours to get to Pattaya the first day (it was New Years Eve, so maybe more traffic), and it was slow and painful. I took a bus that is sponsored by ...