We booked a driver for the day months ahead (600000 Rup ~ $50USD). Being the 31st December, many road closures, so we were limited to areas close to the port. We visited Legian and Seminyak. The beach at Seminyak was a highlight, the market stalls just drove me crazy ("Hey Boss"). North of Ubud would have being great, being stuck in the shopping districts was a bummer. ...
Take a tour and go to the high country. The local city is very poor with high pressure sales. Also, this is the first time we negotiated a price with a taxi for a city tour after which they took us to the beach (we are not beach people) and left us. We had to find our own transportation back to the ship. Lesson: Always take a cellphone photo of the port so you know where to return! ...
It was awful, we thought we were going to be there for two days according to the program but we found out that it was only one evening. So we saw nothing. The had an excusrsion to some dinner and local floklore show but it was fully booked immediately, they offered us another excursion to a hotel while tehy would do the same thing by the pool at the same price. You must be kidding! ...