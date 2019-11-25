  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Bali Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
95 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 95 Bali Cruise Reviews

Review for Sapphire Princess to Asia

User Avatar
Bushy69
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked a driver for the day months ahead (600000 Rup ~ $50USD). Being the 31st December, many road closures, so we were limited to areas close to the port. We visited Legian and Seminyak. The beach at Seminyak was a highlight, the market stalls just drove me crazy ("Hey Boss"). North of Ubud would have being great, being stuck in the shopping districts was a bummer. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Asia

User Avatar
frankmat
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Airconditioning didn't work on the bus and they dumped us in Kuta where there was nothing to see or do. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Asia

User Avatar
gomontavista
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Take a tour and go to the high country. The local city is very poor with high pressure sales. Also, this is the first time we negotiated a price with a taxi for a city tour after which they took us to the beach (we are not beach people) and left us. We had to find our own transportation back to the ship. Lesson: Always take a cellphone photo of the port so you know where to return! ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Ketcham
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Bali seemed exotic, but was not as cool as I imagined. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Asia

User Avatar
scotlanders
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Went to Ritz Carlton Hotel for a pool beach day Was amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Asia

User Avatar
Young at Heart Cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We did some shopping and had a delicious lunch. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Asia

User Avatar
briangdg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We went around on our own. The people of Bali are wonderful. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
cayman5433
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

arrived port 6:00 pm , night dinner over booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
MS RS
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was awful, we thought we were going to be there for two days according to the program but we found out that it was only one evening. So we saw nothing. The had an excusrsion to some dinner and local floklore show but it was fully booked immediately, they offered us another excursion to a hotel while tehy would do the same thing by the pool at the same price. You must be kidding! ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Carnival Splendor to Asia

User Avatar
dreamtime13
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Not impressed stall holders where too agressive for my taste and being in a wheelchair there was very little access to shops unless you went to the big shopping centres ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

