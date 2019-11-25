Review for Viking Orion to Asia

It was awful, we thought we were going to be there for two days according to the program but we found out that it was only one evening. So we saw nothing. The had an excusrsion to some dinner and local floklore show but it was fully booked immediately, they offered us another excursion to a hotel while tehy would do the same thing by the pool at the same price. You must be kidding! ...