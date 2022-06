Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

Auckland is a marvelous city. We joined a free walking tour, and it was one of the best tours we've ever taken, with an extremely well-informed volunteer tour guide, For more than 2.5 hours we took in many of the sights and really felt that we'd gotten to know quite a bit about the city and its history. After the tour we took the train to Mount Eden and hiked up to the crater rim - fascinating! ...