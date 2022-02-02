Chaos is the basic for this experience. Not only caused by the Covid restrictions but overall there’s a huge lack of quality in service, attitude and amenities.
Considering people are paying at least over $1200,= per night, you are expecting the absolute best. What is delivered is a Royal Caribbean cut money policy where not the quality but the quantity is boss. Expect poor, poor beds and ...
I spend around 200$ on board and they over cherge me with onother 260$..avoid NCL! So i want to make it clear no ivoce was send ito me ,they just rob your bank account!!!Make sure you double check all rewievs before book your cruise with NCL!!!!!!!!!!!.Thet are checking your personal water bootle as well when you are bording on your intinerary,is just unbeliveably how rude they are!They also ...
It was so nice to be back on board a ship and sailing once more. The Encore was nearly spotless, so the 2 year Covid lay up allowed for maintenance and it showed with a sparkling appearance. With fewer than 250 guests both weeks and more than 400 crew, shall we say we were pampered like never before? The dining venues were competing for our patronage! And the food was excellent and varied in all ...
Originally we had planned a Princess Cruise to the Canaries in March/April but unfortunately I tested positive for Covid the day before departure. So chose this cruise as one of the few alternatives available to fit into our schedule (not a work schedule but the Grandparent schedule) when we had recovered (although I was asymptomatic). We wish we had not bothered!
We flew to Athens a few days ...
Our suite was definitely the highlight of our cruise. Our Owner’s Suite with two balconies (one right over the bow) was gorgeous, well-appointed, we’ll-maintained and a pleasure to spend the whole week in. Our room steward - Efrin - and butler - Charina - were both excellent, pro-active and did a great job taking care of our needs. However the ship itself seemed utterly mismanaged in almost ...
At first glance this Itinerary couldn't be passed up; Athens, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos (Greece), Ashdod (Jerusalem), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Limassol (Cyprus), Santorini, Athens. The price was excellent: Oceanview $799 The opportunity to visit the Holy Land doesn't come by too often. You can always find a cruise stopping in Santorini.
The ship was Norwegian Jade. A medium size ship which operates ...
This was my fourth and probably last star clipper cruise. The clipper was recently placed back in service after a 2 year dry dock - where it seems it just sat with no real improvements. Decking was in horrible shape after 2 years of no use - some of which had broken materials and had to be taped off. Plumbing in our cabin didn’t work and needed to be fixed ( never really worked well but it did ...
We initially wanted to do the Greek Isles on our own. After researching the limited ferry schedule, this cruise itinerary was a far better alternative. We have travelled on Norwegian several times, first time on Jade.
Covid protocols are a hassle. We are fully vaccinated with a booster. We did the test before left and the results were negative. We arrived on an overnight flight. We ...
I'm only giving this 3 stars because it was excellent value for money (ie cheap) but almost everything about Princess and the ship, in general, was a bit of a disaster. I was glad there was room for 1000 more guests as that kept the ship bearable. I would like to see this ship full! Despite not having a full ship the service was terrible, with a lack of trained staff in way too many areas. ...
We chose this cruise because we had heard such great things about Viking. We had been to Greece before on land only, but wanted to delve deeper into Greek and biblical history. This trip did not disappoint! From start to finish, even amid Covid precautions, the entire experience was perfection. From the onboard entertainment to the incredible excursions, it was the trip of a lifetime. We ...