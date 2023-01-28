We selected the scuba excursion for this port. It was our first time diving since we became certified in March 2022. The divemaster was extremely accommodating and helped us set up our equipment properly and maintain our comfort during the dive. Our only previous experience prior to this was in Cozumel. We anticipated going to the well-known reefs by the islands, but this dive was two wreaks ...
The excursion we took was the Snorkel the Antilla wreck. This was a COMPLETE waste of our limited time. pelican Advebtures sucked. We had to wait around for other excursion companies to leave the site before we could moor up. Then there was absolutely no organization. The guides just kept us hanging around the boat (not near the wreck) for 20 - 30 mins before they called us back in. The “tour” ...
We walked to the Arubus station and took the public bus to Eagle Beach for $5 return each. We had trouble finding loungers as most of them belong to resorts. Arrive early if you want to enjoy this very beautiful beach. ...
Went on the Kookoo Kachoo Island Tour we had a blast. Shania our tour guide was a very happy and cheerfully energetic. She managed to put a smile on everyone's face it was the high light of our vacation. ...