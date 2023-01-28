Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

The excursion we took was the Snorkel the Antilla wreck. This was a COMPLETE waste of our limited time. pelican Advebtures sucked. We had to wait around for other excursion companies to leave the site before we could moor up. Then there was absolutely no organization. The guides just kept us hanging around the boat (not near the wreck) for 20 - 30 mins before they called us back in. The “tour” ...