Aruba Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
1,861 reviews

1-10 of 1,865 Aruba Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
dacoman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Love this port . We did the Best of Aruba bus tour. It was educational and beautiful and we had some beach time. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
carol1064
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Friendly people, not a lot to do there, nice beaches ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Cruising in my mind
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Heard many great things about this cruise from past passengers. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
DKinn1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We selected the scuba excursion for this port. It was our first time diving since we became certified in March 2022. The divemaster was extremely accommodating and helped us set up our equipment properly and maintain our comfort during the dive. Our only previous experience prior to this was in Cozumel. We anticipated going to the well-known reefs by the islands, but this dive was two wreaks ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Rbw111
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

The excursion we took was the Snorkel the Antilla wreck. This was a COMPLETE waste of our limited time. pelican Advebtures sucked. We had to wait around for other excursion companies to leave the site before we could moor up. Then there was absolutely no organization. The guides just kept us hanging around the boat (not near the wreck) for 20 - 30 mins before they called us back in. The “tour” ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
heartscontent
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We walked to the Arubus station and took the public bus to Eagle Beach for $5 return each. We had trouble finding loungers as most of them belong to resorts. Arrive early if you want to enjoy this very beautiful beach. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Phylt
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I did not find any good attractions to visit. I like to go to the beach, but it was a drop off as you enter the water, and the current seemed strong. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
gnshpdude
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Tons to do. Although Aruba is quite Westernized. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
mchivers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Not much to do here besides the fabulous beach. The island is desert and cactus. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
u2magoo
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Went on the Kookoo Kachoo Island Tour we had a blast. Shania our tour guide was a very happy and cheerfully energetic. She managed to put a smile on everyone's face it was the high light of our vacation. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

