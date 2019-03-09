  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Aqaba (Petra) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
44 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 44 Aqaba (Petra) Cruise Reviews

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
barcelonauta
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Actually the Port is Aqaba, and the excursion you should done is the full day to Petra, unless, as us, you have been in Jordan previously. In that case the cleverest option is considering this port as the 3rd Sea day, because you need a PCR to visit Aqaba. If you need the PCR in order to come back home then I really don't know what to recommend to you. What we did was the Wadi Run tour, which in ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Review for MSC Lirica to Middle East

User Avatar
allison1952
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Amazing Amazing Amazing-- a must do experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
bhsn1987
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

As mentioned in review, guide was great but the tour stop at first shop was highly unreputable. Just use their bathroom and get on your way. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
sorocco
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Second time I have docked at Aquaba and not gone to Petra, cant see the value of spending $300-400 to see Petra when other ruins around the world are a fraction of the cost. We got a 5 euro bus trip around Aquaba and visited a nice restaurant close to port and tried the local beer. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
donnabob
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Jordan was my favourite port, did both Petra and Wadi rum on a private tour. We saw as much of Petra as most of the people I spoke to did on their Petra only tours. The only issue was the temperature, the Freestyle listed 23 or 24 as the expected temperature. When we stopped at the viewpoint on the way to Petra it was 8 degrees. Freezing ! ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Stpaulsdrive
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Rubbish lunch. Waited too long for food 45 mins. Not good food ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for MSC Orchestra to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Crag rat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Been here before so, Independantly explored Aqaba. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Susannah
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We had a private tour it was the best. Got to do Petra and Wadi Rum which was the highlight ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Review for MSC Lirica to Middle East

User Avatar
Marianna59
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Definitely worth doing and glad we did this trip. Saw a lot and did everything we wanted to do. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Middle East

User Avatar
gaglione7
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

lots of interesting sights, but continually pestered by pest forcing you to use the horse, donkey or carts ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Aqaba (Petra) Reviews
Aqaba (Petra) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Aqaba (Petra) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Aqaba (Petra) Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Aqaba (Petra) Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Aqaba (Petra) Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Aqaba (Petra) Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.