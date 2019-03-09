Actually the Port is Aqaba, and the excursion you should done is the full day to Petra, unless, as us, you have been in Jordan previously. In that case the cleverest option is considering this port as the 3rd Sea day, because you need a PCR to visit Aqaba. If you need the PCR in order to come back home then I really don't know what to recommend to you. What we did was the Wadi Run tour, which in ...
Second time I have docked at Aquaba and not gone to Petra, cant see the value of spending $300-400 to see Petra when other ruins around the world are a fraction of the cost. We got a 5 euro bus trip around Aquaba and visited a nice restaurant close to port and tried the local beer. ...
Jordan was my favourite port, did both Petra and Wadi rum on a private tour. We saw as much of Petra as most of the people I spoke to did on their Petra only tours. The only issue was the temperature, the Freestyle listed 23 or 24 as the expected temperature. When we stopped at the viewpoint on the way to Petra it was 8 degrees. Freezing ! ...