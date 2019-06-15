The Anchorage Zoo is a rare treasure. Shore excursion provided by HAL was well worth the time and money. Motor coach through town with local guide Hannah from Indiana was informative and interesting. Photo op stop overlooking water and our ship. Guided zoo walk with employees who knew each animal's name and all about it's characteristics, diet, etc. This zoo is also a rehabilitation facility so we ...
Anchorage is a very busy crowded town . You can go to the visitor center and get info and shuttles to zoo and other things. There are shops on both sides of the street and food. However at night most restaurants were booked up and had a long wait. If you can , make a reservation early. The Hotel Captain Cook where we stayed was also booked up and had waiting lines for all the eateries. ...
We spent the night in Anchorage and enjoyed our stay. We took a Ghost Tour around the Downtown area. We happened to be in Anchorage for the longest day of the year, which didn't lend to a very spooky haunted tour as the sun was still shining bright. ...