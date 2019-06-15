Review for a Alaska Cruise on Royal Princess

Anchorage is a very busy crowded town . You can go to the visitor center and get info and shuttles to zoo and other things. There are shops on both sides of the street and food. However at night most restaurants were booked up and had a long wait. If you can , make a reservation early. The Hotel Captain Cook where we stayed was also booked up and had waiting lines for all the eateries. ...