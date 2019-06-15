  • Newsletter
Anchorage Cruise Reviews

3.8
44 reviews

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam

Starstuff
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Anchorage Zoo is a rare treasure. Shore excursion provided by HAL was well worth the time and money. Motor coach through town with local guide Hannah from Indiana was informative and interesting. Photo op stop overlooking water and our ship. Guided zoo walk with employees who knew each animal's name and all about it's characteristics, diet, etc. This zoo is also a rehabilitation facility so we ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Royal Princess

crocus1
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Smokey when we were there so didn't get to see the surrounding mountains. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Royal Princess

Peggy Ann
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Anchorage is a very busy crowded town . You can go to the visitor center and get info and shuttles to zoo and other things. There are shops on both sides of the street and food. However at night most restaurants were booked up and had a long wait. If you can , make a reservation early. The Hotel Captain Cook where we stayed was also booked up and had waiting lines for all the eateries. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Island Princess

TezzaBee49
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Anchorage was a great place to explore. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Coral Princess

Britboys
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

An easy transfer from the Princess Train to the Ship in Whittier. We had been checked-in on board the train and had priority boarding due to our Elite status, so there was no wait at all. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Coral Princess

jpanda168
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We learned so much from the informative commentators, history, geography, and natural science classes rolled together. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Island Princess

purplepirate
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Hop on hop off bus, Anchorage history museum, hiking. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Royal Princess

jcruiser201
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Flew into Anchorage and spent the day and next morning looking around. Go to the Federal building. They have great free movies about Alaska. amazing. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Royal Princess

kylemantas
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We spent the night in Anchorage and enjoyed our stay. We took a Ghost Tour around the Downtown area. We happened to be in Anchorage for the longest day of the year, which didn't lend to a very spooky haunted tour as the sun was still shining bright. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Royal Princess

jeFftheRocky
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Transfer was seamless. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

