Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Whisper

I had work to do and stayed on board, but my partner did the walking tour and said that far too much time was spent in a monastery that wasn't even supposed to be open. It had a special relevance to the guide, who engaged in a long exchange with a priest. Unfortunately, this meant that the rest of the tour was very rushed, and he didn't see much of Alicante at all. ...