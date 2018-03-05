Nothing really grabbed me here, so we just went to the Botanic Garden and Zoo via trams. Adelaide, however, is nice in that you basically walk about the equivalent of 1 1/2 blocks to get on a tram that goes downtown. But it's a 40 minute ride, so you may want to just take a ship's excursion here! Zoo was OK, nothing special, but at least we saw Australian animals for the first time! ...
There was a merry band welcoming us but to be honest we have had better welcomes in third world countries than what was offered here ! The welcomers were friendly and directed us to shuttle busses to the city. Unfortunately these buses took nearly an hour to get in to the city. We were told the busses would run every 20 min. Our return wait was 35min for a bus and then another 1 hour bus trip to ...