Adelaide Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
70 reviews

1-10 of 71 Adelaide Cruise Reviews

Review for Regatta to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
roothy123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Nothing really grabbed me here, so we just went to the Botanic Garden and Zoo via trams. Adelaide, however, is nice in that you basically walk about the equivalent of 1 1/2 blocks to get on a tram that goes downtown. But it's a 40 minute ride, so you may want to just take a ship's excursion here! Zoo was OK, nothing special, but at least we saw Australian animals for the first time! ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
RCI Veteran
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We arrived at the ship directly from the airport. It is quite a distance to the port so allow $50+ dollars for a cab. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Invergowriemike
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Great trip saw most of the city ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Graham98
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Travelled into town by train and enjoyed getting reacquainted with the centre of town ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Nola Cordell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Absolutely loved Hahndorf and will return again when possible. Highly recommended. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Nola Cordell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

A most enjoyable day. Strongly recommend to future tourists. Loved Richmond in Tasmania and the hospitality afforded us by the Puddleduck Vineyard where we had lunch, was superb. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Nola Cordell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

An enjoyable visit to Glenelg, to the beach area, before travelling onto Victor Harbour which we also loved. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Kidsetter
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

There was a merry band welcoming us but to be honest we have had better welcomes in third world countries than what was offered here ! The welcomers were friendly and directed us to shuttle busses to the city. Unfortunately these buses took nearly an hour to get in to the city. We were told the busses would run every 20 min. Our return wait was 35min for a bus and then another 1 hour bus trip to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JACANT1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Kurt our guide was fantastic. Love the atmosphere of Hanhdorf even though I have been there before. The german feel around the village is surreal. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Tupuna49
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Easy train trip to City ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

