Abu Dhabi Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
132 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 132 Abu Dhabi Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is spectacular and well worth a visit. Unusually, it is open to visitors, entry is free and it can be reached using the number 44 bus. Allow plenty of time and dress appropriately. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
SkyeFlyer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A great town to tour. Walking the Corniche is a wonderful way to enjoy a day. Previously visited Al Ain via tour, which we highly recommend. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Middle East

User Avatar
chmusar
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Have to visit mosque get your tickets before you go ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Middle East

User Avatar
Mjk88
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Amazing sums this up. Must see if you’re there. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Middle East

User Avatar
Mjk88
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Nice drive around and makes me want to go back. Independently got free shuttle to Mall after excursion. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
3630greyfield
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Hop-on/hop-off worked great. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Middle East

User Avatar
georgygirl65
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent the mosque was incredible ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
momdaughtercriusers
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

city pass= hop on/hop off bus + ferrari world... amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Nautica to Africa

User Avatar
solosport
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Big Bus taken. Mosque a must! ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Azamara Quest to Middle East

User Avatar
Oldtony77
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Make sure that ladies have proper head, arm and leg cover or be prepared to pay extra. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

