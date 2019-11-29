Cruiser Rating
Norwegian Spirit to Africa
Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is spectacular and well worth a visit. Unusually, it is open to visitors, entry is free and it can be reached using the number 44 bus. Allow plenty of time and dress appropriately. ...
Norwegian Spirit to Africa
SkyeFlyer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s
A great town to tour. Walking the Corniche is a wonderful way to enjoy a day. Previously visited Al Ain via tour, which we highly recommend. ...
Jewel of the Seas to Middle East
Mjk88
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s
Nice drive around and makes me want to go back. Independently got free shuttle to Mall after excursion. ...
Azamara Quest to Middle East
Oldtony77
10+ Cruises • Age 80s
Make sure that ladies have proper head, arm and leg cover or be prepared to pay extra. ...
