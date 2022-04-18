We have been on many p and o cruises on various ships and really enjoyed them This ship is not for us you have to book dining for every meal on an app you download when you get on board. Even have to book entertainment in some cases but these were repeated a lot . Rooms only done once a day Think very short of staff or that’s how it seemed. This was supposed to be a Norwegian fiord’s cruise ...
Beautiful ship, couldn't fault it, staff lovely, cabins fantastic, brilliant entertainment. But- We did not go to the Fjords. We went to 3 x Norway ports. Due to high winds and rain on the one day IONA was due to go down the fjord to Olden it couldn't do it I think due to its size. I have previously been to the fjords twice in much worse weather and the ships been able to get in. I think this ...
A very fair review based on our actual experiences.
Biggest gripe. We chose this cruise to see the Fjords within Norway. The port of Olden was skipped completely due to 50mph winds. So although the cruise was advertised as “Norwegian Fjords” – we didn’t even get to see any with the skipping of the Olden port. The ship also did not cruise through Innvikfjorden NOR Nordfjord therefore we saw no ...
We wanted to see the Norwegian Fjords and thought the cruise sold as a Norwegian Fjord cruise would allow us to do that. What we got was a Norwegian coastal cruise with zero scenic fjords seen during the entire trip. After a first stop at Stavanger we were due to go to Olden and cruise by the scenic Fjords. Due to winds of 50 mph the Captain advised that we could not enter the Fjords and visit ...
Hi all,
I have just come off a cruise with P&O, sailing on the Iona out of Southampton on the 30th April for 7 nights to the Norwegian Fjords
The destination was awesome, a must see, but alas I wouldn’t choose P&O as the company that takes you there.
Myself and my wife have over 12 cruises under our belt and I am sad to say P&O has cut back on so many areas the quality of service is ...
Sent this feedback to PO as no questionnaire provide- not all bad but not good either , waited a week an P&O haven't bothered to send out a questionnaire or respond to me I wonder why ? (because they don't care).
- 4 day cruise 2 cabins cost £2,000 plus drinks as no drinks package available, I live in Southampton so excited to leave on a ship specifically designed for the British cruise ...
We'd been to Dubrovnik before and wanted to add Split and the rest of the Dalmation coast to my bucket list so we'd chosen to go on this trip a few months ago.
But we didn't expect to find the lingerings of covid to have such an impact on the embarkation and with the day to day running of the ship.
The TUI check in was terrible, it took 1 hour 45mins, then there was the famous Manchester ...
Absolutely fantastic in every way.
The crew are all absolutely brilliant, every need is attended to immediately, nothing is to much trouble, good crew to customer ratio didn't have to wait long for anything.
Multiple restaurants for every taste, fine dining with views across the sea, steaks, Indian, burgers, vegi options somewhere to eat almost 24hs, Lovely cocktails and such a good system ...
Love this ship and have cruised on her pre Covid. Have also travelled twice on Iona post Covid.
There are several things all these cruises have in common, the reasons given are the Covid effect, which no longer makes any sense.
The staff are still wonderful, albeit none of them looked particularly happy, possibly due to many of them having been seconded from a previously cancelled cruise on ...
This is our first P&O cruise from Southampton and post Covid, so it is difficult to say whether issues were related to Covid restrictions or simply the cruise line. Embarkation was an absolute nightmare, arriving it 13.40 in the car park and reaching our cabin at 17.40. So many staff at the port, but so much disorganisation, with some very unhelpful staff. When we eventually embarked on Britannia, ...