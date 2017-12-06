I was mainly interested in landscapes, their structures and forms in different lights and to experience the arctic. My expectations have been overwhelmingly matched.
The most impressive thing aboard the 'Rembrandt van Rijn' was that the whole crew, beginning with Captain Joachim and last but not least the two excellent guides Christian Engelke and Jordi Planes Morales was eager to try out new ...
What an amazing vacation-the scenery was magnificent, weather was gorgeous, wildlife was abundant, and people were friendly. We had an amazing time, even in the midst of the Covid pandemic. We were tested often, but it did not interfere with our enjoyment of the cruise. At one point, we were surrounded by about 45-50 humpback whales feeding and investigating us. The boat stopped so we could ...
We were excited to return to Antarctica, S Georgia and the Falklands, with the added bonus of the eclipse, on this relatively new ship (2019), after having really enjoyed our 2007 trip on Orlova (old Russian ship) to the same destinations.
A lot has changed since 2007 in terms of being able to get to shore, walk where you'd like without disturbing the wildlife, and the attitudes and skills of ...
The expedition was a long held dream. We were so pleased to be on a comfortable new and very environmentally friendly ship. The shell doors meant very speedy zodiac loading.
The expedition leader and team epitomised the spirit of exploration by ensuring we landed safely at amazing scenic and remote places. We enjoyed wonderful land encounters with penguins and seals. A highlight was going ...
We left from Ushuaia and traveled to Antarctica on the Hondius in February of 2020. We had 2 days at sea, followed by 4 days of exploring the Antarctica, and finished with 2 more days at sea. The guides were excellent and very professional and friendly. They were always pointing out wildlife and interesting information about the area we were in.
The boat had just the right ratio of staff ...
Only few ships go into the Ross Sea. That's why I didn't mind the rather poor design of Ortelius (the lecture room practically guarantees seasickness, uncomfortable bar area, too small dining room etc.). The ship's crew responsible for operating the ship and the hotel staff all were professional, friendly and helpful. However, the actual expedition and expedition staff was quite disappointing. ...
Our expedition to Antarctica exceeded our expectations more than we could ever imagine. The crew is very professional, the boat was perfect for the comfort we needed and the fresh food that is served was amazing. We would definitely recommend the company and destination. We were very lucky with the wildlife sightings. The landings at the islands and the continent were very well organized and so ...
Life long dream to go ice breaking in the Arctic and look for polar bears! Hondius did not disappoint! We saw 5 polar bears, Arctic Fox, blue whales and many more amazing animals! The glaciers were amazing. The crew was extremely knowledgeable. Cabins were gorgeous and the food was first class. The educational talks were very well done. Excursions were varied with lots of hikes and animal ...
ANTARCTICA CHIMU ADVENTURES /OCEANWIDE EXPEDITIONS REVIEW
Antarctica will never disappoint and that’s clear from the moment you being your voyage. HOW you get there and WHO facilitates your journey is a massive decision and, unfortunately, I think that Chimu and Oceanwide (M/V Plancius) fell well short of reasonable expectations throughout the trip.
The booking process was fairly straight ...
We choose this 10 nights cruise with an early December departure (06 - 16 December), so we could do some awesome snowshoeing. The snowshoes were free to use, which was a nice bonus. We found that the hikes were really good organized to be able to choose for easy or moderate snowshoe hikes. We even used the boots provided by the ship.
Penguins galore, wow, We saw all the cute waddling Gentoo ...