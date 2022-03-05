  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Marina in Key West, FL 12-2-21
Great food and beverage can’t overcome room and service problems

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
CruiserFromMaine
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review. Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Probably done with Oceania

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
p598738
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had sailed on Riviera before. We had also sailed on Marina. We have 40 plus cruises of all types under our belts. Anyway, we chose the one because of the itinerary, We were on deck 7. The cabin was as we expected. I think there were about 700 passengers, By and large the services were pretty good. The ship was not allowed to visit Malta. More on that later. We had reservations in all 4 ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

not as good as expected -management needs attitude adjustment

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Grandmajoe
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

While our stateroom was lovely (OC Suite aft end of ship), and most of the ship was ship shape, 2 out of 2 Jacuzzis in our suite did not work. The problem was solved on the 6th day of cruising! The management of the hotel side tried to put the problem back on me for not reporting it (which I had), accused me of using them (which I had not because they were broken and I was NOT told they were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Oceania Suite

Disappointment

Review for Nautica to World Cruise

User Avatar
Icetricks3
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The food was very poor couldn’t even get a decent muffin - I lost weight. This is my 15th cruise so I know what things should be. Sea Days hardly anything to do, not like other Cruises. Our first time with Oceania we met a couple who have sailed with them 4 times and they wanted an upgrade they had to pay $500.00 for it when the ship was only 3/4 full no loyalty perks for them can you believe ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

So-so Onboard Experience

Review for Nautica to World Cruise

User Avatar
sw11265
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Friends had spoken well of cruises they took on Oceania (before the pandemic). Our originally scheduled cruise with Oceania was cancelled due to Covid, but we cancelled before the cruise line did, so we could only get "future credit" rather than a refund, which we would have preferred. We used the credit to book a cruise on Nautica to Spain, the Canary Islands, and Portugal. We enjoyed the ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Well maintained vessel, but standards have definitely dropped

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
granthodgkinson
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise to get back onto the water. Like so many others, we missed cruising through the pandemic. We saw this cruise surface, realised the vessel was not fully booked, had the time and made the booking. We had cruised on Riviera in December 2018 (from Miami) and Marina in 2017 (from Rome) so we are familiar with the line and the vessel. We enjoy the Penthouse Suites (from 2018) and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Standards slipping

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
Nachobozo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation was a total disaster. We waited in line in a tent in the Miami heat for almost 2 hours so Oceania could check our Covid records. No water was available and only limited seating was available The quality of the food in the Terrace restaurant is not as good as our last Riviera cruise. Service in Toscana was very slow and non-attentive. Staff at the reception desk bordered on ...
Read More

Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team

Dear Valued Guest, we appreciate your feedback and are sorry to hear about the those inconveniences. Your comments will be shared and taken into consideration as we constantly strive to...

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Given Covid this was a great cruise

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Vic Gastronaut
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is our fourth cruise on Oceania and our third on Riviera, the other was on Marina, their opening cruise after Covid. They were sailing, I think at 75% capacity and it it made for a more lively cruise than our previous one on Marina, (albeit that was still very good). We had an excellent cruise. As always the staff were very professional, polite and friendly. The officers were generally ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Service, food & voyage

Review for Marina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Lanetech58
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This is the first negative review I have ever posted on this site. Our cruise on the Oceania Marina from Miami first week in March 2022 was as rough sea for 3 days on our way to Curacao and coming back to Miami. I discussed this with some employees on the ship. They were told that because there were only less than 400 passengers(normal 1,200 passengers), they did not use the Stabilizers because ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Continue to love Marina and Oceania

Review for Marina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ShipShapely
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was an unusual cruise in that it was originally slated to be on a much smaller ship, the Sirena and was moved to the Marina along with an itinerary change. Marina can accommodate 1200 passengers. This sailing there were 406 passengers with a crew of approx. 730 so the staff to passenger ratio was very high and passengers enjoyed the roominess aboard. This is our fourth time sailing on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

