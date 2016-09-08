We progress through day 6 of our Covid infection.
This cruise was booked after careful questioning regarding hygiene and Covid protocols. We were satisfied with the details provided. The practice, however, was not effective.
On the morning of day 6, the daily wake up call came with the information that there was one case of Covid on board. The case was isolating in her cabin with her ...
This is a review of our Andalucian Odyssey cruise on Noble Caledonia from November 12 to 22, 2021.
This was our second cruise on Noble Caledonia in three months, and it was just as good as the first – so most of this section is adapted from my blog of that cruise.
We were attracted to Noble by their itineraries, small ships, and the interesting and welcoming ...
This was our 23rd cruise, but the first on Noble Caledonia. We were attracted to Noble by their itineraries, small ships, and the interesting and welcoming website: www.noble-caledonia.co.uk
The bottom line is that this cruise delivered, and Noble Caledonia is highly recommended to anyone who cruises for itinerary.
Because Noble Caledonia is little known in the US and on Cruise Critic, I ...
We booked what was supposed to be a 15-day wildlife cruise around New Zealand, but because Noble Caledonia had failed to rid the ship's hull of biocontaminants, it failed New Zealand's inspection and was unable to sail until 6 days after the scheduled embarkation date. And instead of sailing around the South Island and its offshore islands, we got on the ship 6 days late in Auckland, and we ...
We chose this cruise as it was to a unique and remote location with stunning landscapes.
We departed from Broome for an 11 day sail to Darwin. Before hand we had done an APT land tour with 18 ppl who all embarked on the cruise as well.
The ship was a perfect size with 100 guests. We ate all our meals outdoors on the Lido deck as the weather was perfect every day. The food was a good quality ...
I had always wanted to go to Svalbard and hopefully see Polar bears, and this cruise did not disappoint!! We flew from Heathrow to Tromso via Oslo and embarked there. Everything went fairly smoothly despite a rushed change of plane. This is an expedition cruise and not to be confused with normal cruising. We set sail from Tromso in the evening and in the morning landed near North Cape and ...
We were recommended this cruise by friends and our local travel agent. They were right because I doubt if our experience could have been bettered in any way. We set sail from Ushuaia and headed for The Falkland islands, South Georgia and then the Antarctic Peninsula. We were welcomed on board very efficiently, our cabin was excellent, comfortable and well appointed. The ship's restaurant was ...
this was our second cruise with Noble Caledonia. This trip was called Madagascar and Beyond.
The cabins are gorgeous with ample bathrooms and endless hot water from a powerful showerhead, even when everyone else is showering too!
The food is excellent and the waiting staff begin to know you are know exactly what you will be requiring.
there is no seating plan and everyone sits with ...
This cruise was operated by Noble Caledonia who have chartered the ship for several years from APT who apparently have a share in NC.
The trip:
It was an expedition cruise along the coast of Java, ending in Singapore. The attraction of these cruises is that there is an emphasis on nature and local culture and they go places larger ships can't get to, with frequent use of zodiacs for ...
We sailed out of Broome in the north of Western Australia, This was the last cruise of the season before the temperatures became too excessive and the wet arrives. What a delight this small ship is! For those who remember - she was originally a Renaissance Ship - not the big ones - but a smaller version. A hundred passengers all made welcome. All drinks, excursions are included. Our first morning ...