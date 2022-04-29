  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Cruise Reviews

Entertainment crew during a dance contest
Yacht Club cabin bathroom
Yacht Club balcony cabin
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
8417 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 8,418 MSC Cruise Reviews

Worse Cruise ever !

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
pbianchi1966
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Was looking for a little vacation for my wife and I so we both thought Cruise. We used MSC before and it was ok but we thought it was because of all the excursions we did. Free Balcony with cruise so we booked. During booking process I picked a room that would fit our needs and close to where we wanted to be. During check in at the terminal they told us they switch our rooms and called it an ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Don't do it.

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
skinnerrick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had a really nice conversation about why can't the bar make a rum punch or a mud slide. I discussed why guests, me included get sent to the wrong place. I explained that after being in line for 20 minutes, I would be sent somewhere else. Yesterday I needed cash to leave tips--there is no way to get cash??? Nope! I've never seen such folly. Staff are skilled in debate--"No Sir, they did not ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Worst cruise of our 50+ cruises so far!

Review for MSC Seaview to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Barryc1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We obviously enjoy cruising and expect high standards, this was the worst we've encountered. Positives: 1. Mostly great service apart from arrogant, poorly communicating Guest Services. 2. Really good premium beverage drinks. 3. Excellent Fusion speciality restaurant. Negatives: 1. Main dining room and buffet food was, overall, terrible. Bland, tasteless, poorly presented, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Horrendous

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Goggsy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

2hours to check in. Booked all inclusive,just as well with the outrageous prices. WiFi extortionate,and didn't work for 3 days. MSC wouldn't give rebate,even though the fault was rectified,by the time I got to the pool area it had disappeared again. Entertainment a joke. One act was impressions of Frank Spencer,Steptoe an Son,Hancock,which must have bewildered the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Appalling Embarcation

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Wightiger27
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it was the only ship available with an accessible cabin. Board time we were allocated was 11AM, we arrived on time to a huge queue just for the bag drop in the cold damp morning for nearly an hour and a half, shocking! Once on board an attractive modern ship with many amenities and a fair balcony cabin. Restaurant food was of very poor quality and limited choice dominated ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Don’t make this ship your first

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Tgtagg
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with MSC previously on Divina and absolutely love it however this particular ship is a completely different kettle of fish. On the positive the itinerary was fantastic and she docked in close enough to be able to just walk off and explore great when you look into the cost of their excursions. The not so good things Embarkation was a nightmare was way over 2 hours of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Nice ship! But very bad hospitality

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Roma-pescara
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Where do I start this was day on the ship. Reception is impersonal. No one to welcome you, no host, nothing at all. You just have to figure it out yourself. I don't feel welcome. Then our suitcases where lost. Nobody doing anything. Called and they say my apologies and they do nothing. After walking around for a long time, we found ourselves a suitcase in another room. The second suitcase with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Really???????????

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
skinnerrick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a beautiful Ship. My Cruise started by telling the Guest Services Supervisor "I have been in line for 15 minutes, quite sure, this is not where to get a wrist band. He replied "No, you were sent to Deck 5." Prior to that I listened to them argue with the guy in front of me and realized why. I proceeded to Jewelry as sent, who sent me to the Hub. There, the same guy was demanding a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Can understand why msc has been voted The Worse company 3 years

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Letsy1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Due to a fire/chemical spill , boarding was delayed and took over 4 hrs to get on board, with almost a riot in the boarding area. Caused by inefficient msc staff Note some people took nearly 6 hrs to board. Food in the marketplace buffet area very very poor with next to no choices. Main dining room ok though. No milk in rooms, no hand wash Can you believe That it’s true. Running at 50% capacity ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Great ship but could've been so much better.

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Okraf
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

As a first experience of MSC, a 2-day 'booze cruise' in overcast weather isn't going to give you the full experience, particularly as it was too cold to sit on deck, or use the water slides and Himalayan rope bridges. The passengers were almost certainly not the usual demographic - lots of first-timers and umpteen hen nights. But I have to say they made for a terrific atmosphere in the evenings at ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

