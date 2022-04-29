Was looking for a little vacation for my wife and I so we both thought Cruise. We used MSC before and it was ok but we thought it was because of all the excursions we did. Free Balcony with cruise so we booked. During booking process I picked a room that would fit our needs and close to where we wanted to be. During check in at the terminal they told us they switch our rooms and called it an ...
I had a really nice conversation about why can't the bar make a rum punch or a mud slide. I discussed why guests, me included get sent to the wrong place. I explained that after being in line for 20 minutes, I would be sent somewhere else. Yesterday I needed cash to leave tips--there is no way to get cash??? Nope! I've never seen such folly. Staff are skilled in debate--"No Sir, they did not ...
We obviously enjoy cruising and expect high standards, this was the worst we've encountered.
Positives:
1. Mostly great service apart from arrogant, poorly communicating Guest Services.
2. Really good premium beverage drinks.
3. Excellent Fusion speciality restaurant.
Negatives:
1. Main dining room and buffet food was, overall, terrible. Bland, tasteless, poorly presented, ...
2hours to check in.
Booked all inclusive,just as well with the outrageous prices.
WiFi extortionate,and didn't work for 3 days.
MSC wouldn't give rebate,even though the fault was rectified,by the time I got to the pool area it had disappeared again.
Entertainment a joke.
One act was impressions of Frank Spencer,Steptoe an Son,Hancock,which must have bewildered the ...
We chose this cruise as it was the only ship available with an accessible cabin. Board time we were allocated was 11AM, we arrived on time to a huge queue just for the bag drop in the cold damp morning for nearly an hour and a half, shocking! Once on board an attractive modern ship with many amenities and a fair balcony cabin. Restaurant food was of very poor quality and limited choice dominated ...
We have sailed with MSC previously on Divina and absolutely love it however this particular ship is a completely different kettle of fish.
On the positive the itinerary was fantastic and she docked in close enough to be able to just walk off and explore great when you look into the cost of their excursions.
The not so good things
Embarkation was a nightmare was way over 2 hours of ...
Where do I start this was day on the ship. Reception is impersonal. No one to welcome you, no host, nothing at all. You just have to figure it out yourself. I don't feel welcome.
Then our suitcases where lost. Nobody doing anything. Called and they say my apologies and they do nothing. After walking around for a long time, we found ourselves a suitcase in another room. The second suitcase with ...
This is a beautiful Ship. My Cruise started by telling the Guest Services Supervisor "I have been in line for 15 minutes, quite sure, this is not where to get a wrist band.
He replied "No, you were sent to Deck 5."
Prior to that I listened to them argue with the guy in front of me and realized why. I proceeded to Jewelry as sent, who sent me to the Hub. There, the same guy was demanding a ...
Due to a fire/chemical spill , boarding was delayed and took over 4 hrs to get on board, with almost a riot in the boarding area. Caused by inefficient msc staff Note some people took nearly 6 hrs to board. Food in the marketplace buffet area very very poor with next to no choices. Main dining room ok though. No milk in rooms, no hand wash Can you believe That it’s true. Running at 50% capacity ...
As a first experience of MSC, a 2-day 'booze cruise' in overcast weather isn't going to give you the full experience, particularly as it was too cold to sit on deck, or use the water slides and Himalayan rope bridges. The passengers were almost certainly not the usual demographic - lots of first-timers and umpteen hen nights. But I have to say they made for a terrific atmosphere in the evenings at ...