Review for Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to Bahamas

The cruise and stay. This was our families 1st cruise and it was amazing. Me and my daughter get motion sickness and it was so smooth you had no idea you were moving. The rooms were AWESOME and the bed- best sleep of my life. My 9 year old daughter was such a ham and the crew just let her personally shine. Drinks- wow is all I can say and they never let your cup go empty. This team CLEANS - they ...