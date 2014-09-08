  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Maple Leaf Adventures Cruise Reviews

Main lounge has bar, coffee tea station, espresso maker and daily activity board.
View from the hot tub on top deck of ship, very enjoyable while sailing or in evening.
Group meals in main cabin, chef caters to special diet needs. BC wines featured with dinner, and fresh caught seafood including prawn, crab, salmon and halibut.
Evening presentation by experts, this one by Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-residence Scott Forsyth.
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
6 reviews

1-6 of 6 Maple Leaf Adventures Cruise Reviews

It was memorable

Review for MV Swell to Canada & New England

User Avatar
curling2939
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Worth the price I paid - NO. Worth a 7 day excursion - NO. Did I get what I was looking for - NO not even close. At the office I couldn't decide Haida Qwaii or Great Bear. I wanted nature and was told this was the trip. I love hiking in the Victoria area and wanted to walk / hike in relatively undisturbed forests. What greater place than Great Bear! And I was told there was one cabin ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Astonishing wildlife and historic culture in comfort hours from the city

Review for Cascadia to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Roadkilt
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The British Columbia coast hosts UNESCO cultural sites (Haida G’waii), abundant accessible wildlife sighting (Wild Coast Vancouver island) and deep access into the largest protected temperature rain forest on earth (Great Bear Rain Forest). Maple Leaf Adventure’s renovated steel catamaran Cascadia runs week long trips for up to two dozen passengers in these and more. I’ve been on all three ...
Sail Date: September 2020

Whales & Wild Isles on Cascadia with Maple Leaf Adventures

Review for Maple Leaf to British Columbia

User Avatar
Retired Travellers2
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We just returned from an exhilarating adventure along the British Columbia coastline with Maple Leaf Adventures. Exploring “Whales & Wild Isles” on their newest ship, the Cascadia, was comfortable and luxurious with 5-star cuisine courtesy of Chef Jo! We had been considering travel with Maple Leaf for several years but were hesitant as senior travellers to join adventures on the smaller Maple Leaf ...
Sail Date: July 2019

HAIDA GWAII ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!

Review for MV Swell to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
MandHMB2016
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

In June 2016, we were privileged to participate in the annual special edition trip to Haida Gwaii that Maple Leaf Adventures offers with Canadian Geographic and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. The 2016 special resource person was Severn Cullis-Suzuki - marine ecologist, ethnobotanist, author and environmental activist. After a day and a half on land touring natural and cultural sites ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Beautiful Small Ship Cruise

Review for MV Swell to Alaska

User Avatar
jazg
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was an excellent small ship cruise in the pristine environment of southeast Alaska. There were 9 passengers and 6 crew on my trip. We flew into Sitka the day ahead and explored the pretty little town and wonderful museum.We saw lots of wildlife, and were lucky enough to spend 2 hours watching group of maybe 10 or so humpback whales bubble netting for salmon over and over again. What a ...
Sail Date: August 2015

True adventure travel up close and personal.

Review for Maple Leaf to British Columbia

User Avatar
MelOshawa
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A retired friend told us that even if we had to mortgage the house, take the Great Bear Rainforest Tour with Maple Leaf Adventures. He was right. This is a trip of a lifetime that took us up the coast of BC and around Princess Royal Island to see humpback whales, black and grizzly bears and many other impressive wildlife examples up close and personal. With 9 guests and 5 crew members, this is an ...
Sail Date: September 2014

