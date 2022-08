Review for Lewis R. French to U.S.A.

I have been to many different places and on many vacations and I can safely say this vacation has been my favorite of all. Our initial motivation for seeking out Windjammers was my long held love of old schooners. Being able to experience of sailing on a 130 year old schooner for an extended period was a dream come true for us. That said, many of the other facets of the experience they offer fit ...