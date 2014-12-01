  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Lotus Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
4 reviews

Filters

1-4 of 4 Lotus Cruise Reviews

Amazing adventure

Review for Mekong Navigator to Vietnam River

User Avatar
Sudal
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

What an adventure...worried after covid....no need. From arriving ...the welcome we receivedwas amazing....they really knew how to make you feel special...staff were very attentive and no matter how trivial your request it was carried out with such grace and love ...when we were out on trips i felt very safe with a team of people looking after us...my favourite place was the little school...on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Beautiful way to see the amazing Mekong

Review for Mekong Muse to Asia River

User Avatar
Alex Ozanne
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

5 Star service and with an interesting itinerary. I am an adventurous soul who loves a bit of luxury. Lotus fit the bill perfectly with great shore excursions immersing us in the local history and culture. The attention to detail was flawless with excellent service and great food. The fully inclusive nature of the trip was great. From an easy pick up in Siem Reap where we met our lovely host ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Great Cruise but Avoid Cabins VS 201 & 202

Review for Mekong Navigator to Asia

User Avatar
Pskonie
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise on the Mekong Navigator was through Evergreen (Emerald) tours Great modern ship with very good facilities, fantastic dining and service. While cabins were roomy and clean, there were issues with the cabins we stayed in (VS201 & 202) due to poor design of the ship's anchor system. We unfortunately were put into cabin VS201 (our friends in VS202) at the nose of the ship, which was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Vietnam and Cambodia on the Mekong River

Review for Mekong Navigator to Asia

User Avatar
andodi
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

To set the record straight the Mekong Navigator is owned by and operated by Haimark Ltd located in Colorado with luxury river boats in Southeast Asia. The very good to travel with, Lueftner Cruisers, from Austria, with their excellent European river boats, does not own the Mekong Navigator but, instead, represents Haimark in Europe. You can look it up. We're river cruisers and have a few under ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2014

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises Cruise Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises Cruise Reviews
Aranui Adventure Cruises Cruise Reviews
Ambassador Cruise Line Cruise Reviews
Virgin Voyages Cruise Reviews
Variety Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent