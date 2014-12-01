What an adventure...worried after covid....no need. From arriving ...the welcome we receivedwas amazing....they really knew how to make you feel special...staff were very attentive and no matter how trivial your request it was carried out with such grace and love ...when we were out on trips i felt very safe with a team of people looking after us...my favourite place was the little school...on the ...
5 Star service and with an interesting itinerary. I am an adventurous soul who loves a bit of luxury.
Lotus fit the bill perfectly with great shore excursions immersing us in the local history and culture.
The attention to detail was flawless with excellent service and great food. The fully inclusive nature of the trip was great. From an easy pick up in Siem Reap where we met our lovely host ...
This cruise on the Mekong Navigator was through Evergreen (Emerald) tours
Great modern ship with very good facilities, fantastic dining and service.
While cabins were roomy and clean, there were issues with the cabins we stayed in (VS201 & 202) due to poor design of the ship's anchor system. We unfortunately were put into cabin VS201 (our friends in VS202) at the nose of the ship, which was ...
To set the record straight the Mekong Navigator is owned by and operated by Haimark Ltd located in Colorado with luxury river boats in Southeast Asia. The very good to travel with, Lueftner Cruisers, from Austria, with their excellent European river boats, does not own the Mekong Navigator but, instead, represents Haimark in Europe. You can look it up.
We're river cruisers and have a few under ...