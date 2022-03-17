I sailed from KKN to TRD with MS Trollfjord and at first thought i booked too many excursions and would not be able to enjoy the vessel. But my god I was wrong. The entire experience has left its mark on me. I cannot stop talking about it to my friends and family. The crew are willing to go above and beyond, the ship is clean and the perfect size. I believe I heard somebody say there were approx ...
We travelled on the 'Island Hopping in the Hebrides' cruise on 3 May 2022. The first four days were in perfect weather including a landing on St Kilda. Thereafter the weather deteriorated . We had not been informed when booking that all landings were on zodiacs and very weather dependent. The weather was in fact not unusual for the West of Scotland in May. Similar sized inter- island car ferries ...
We had done a fantastic Norwegian Coastal Cruise/ Northern Lights with Hurtigruten 5 years ago. We so admired the focus on science, shore experiences and excellent food.
The British Isles cruise offered even more off-boat excursions and the varied talents of the expedition guides made for a lifetime of memories. The offerings gave very active guests plenty of stimulation while also offering ...
The relaxed, open Scandinavian atmosphere on board paired with the great service in all areas but above with the grandiose landscape that constantly passing you by made the trip an expierience.
The expeditionteam around Heinz with his assitants Eva und Hegge always prepaired us excellently for the next day with their presentations. They brought us closer to Norway in a good mood.
Every ...
An expedition, not a cruise, with many scientific experts on board to help, talk and lecture, with their own areas of expertise.
Particularly good if you were interested in bird and sea wildlife and the geology of our country / islands.
We were travelling to some remot'ish islands and taking into account all safety issues they managed to get us to land at all the destinations. All bar about ...
The cruise to the outer British Isles was booked in March of 2020 after a very successful cruise up the Norwegian coast. With such a high opinion of Hurtigruten, we waited eagerly for the sailing of this cruise on April 11, 2022. To be fair, we were well greeted by the crew and very well looked after by housekeeping and the dining staff. The ship is comfortable and our cabin, 413, was spacious and ...
a massive breakfast buffestwith everything you can think of. great and helpful staff. amazing view of the coastline and ocean. clean, friendly staff, clean cabins, great but sometimes pricy food, cool excursions. I eally enjoyed the cruise and its expeditions, the guides, the staff on the cruise ship, the morning greetings. I especially enjoyed the breakfast buffet and its’ free seating. The ...
Look, I LOVED my Norwegian coastal cruise -- which is why I booked this trip during the height of Covid. It was postponed for two years. I was thrilled to board the ship and was looking forward to a great trip. NOT. This was the first time this itinerary was done by Hurtigruten and the inexperienced expedition team had never been to this area and their answers to everything was "I don't know, I've ...
Friends recommended this voyage, and we loved every minute. Our cabin was comfortable (we're glad we upgraded to one with an outside window), and the three course "fjord to table" meals were exceptional. The scenery is unparalleled, and we liked the fact that this is a "working ship" with many ports of call so we could get on and off often. The Expeditions team were knowledgeable, personable and ...
If Hurtigruten only kept what was promised full-bodied, everything would be fine.
Apart from the service in the Lindstrom restaurant and the room service, nothing was even remotely fulfilled.
Poorly organized excursions and still limited (e.g. kayaking in the Antarctic through Losenscheid). And that with only 50% occupancy of the ship.
Completely overpriced excursions (in the Chiloe ...