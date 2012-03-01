I found this cruise line 3 years ago planning for our thirtieth wedding anniversary. Well then Covid hit and our cruise was delayed 2 years. I must say without a doubt the best vacation or cruise I have ever experienced. From the accommodations to the food and staff everything about this cruise is top shelf. We had a lovely cabin with a private balcony that gave us the most stunning views ...
This holiday was booked pre-pandemic for a special birthday in March 2020, so we were slightly cautious about cruising so soon after cruises recommenced in 2021. But we had nothing to fear because, as usual, the Hebridean Princess staff took everything in their stride and the cruise was as near to their normal as they could possibly make it. Hygiene was of the highest level. We took a Lateral ...
We have traveled with this ship twice, 2016 and 2017, and we are booked on a cruise this year (2018) as well). In 2013 and 2014 we traveled with River Cloud 2, which is a sister ship to Royal Crown, previous named River Cloud (1).
If you want entertainment, or if you require a gym. Neither if you want all inclusive or like the American style. And if you are the type that always want to have ...
I chose this cruise from a recommendation of a friend who had done a Hebredian cruise in Scotland and because good friends were going on it. And it was because of these friends and their wonderful company I didnt jump ship!
This was without doubt my worse travel experience. The reason I gave it 2 stars is because the European crew were excellent and really tried to overcome the problems of ...
We'd always wanted to visit the Inner Hebrides & this seemed the most civilised way to do it, especially as the ship came with HM the Queen's recommendation. From the moment we first made contact with Reservations to disembarkation day at the end of our chosen cruise, every member of staff we dealt with was courteous, helpful, friendly, thoughtful & consummately professional. We felt cossetted & ...
We had been recommended to try the Hebridean Princess by some friends who had been half a dozen times. She is a small ship which carries 50 passengers and around 40 crew. All the cruises are all inclusive one can enjoy the best of everything at no extra cost. We chose a cruise entitled Secrets of the Western Isles which called at Colonsay, Iona, Mull, Staffa (Fingals Cave), Muck, Barra, Eriskay, ...
We were very disappointed by this river cruise. It did not live up to our expectations and was not really worth the money paid.
Entertainment was very limited, no deck games, evening entertainment was not varied and there was very little to do when on board. During our week the captain decided that the sundeck was to be sanded down. This caused considerable noise, dustiness and disruption, ...
My husband and I just had the pleasure of sailing on Hebridean Princess on a back to back cruise through Argyll, Bute, and Kintyre. We were celebrating our tenth wedding anniversary and the two cruises together totaled ten nights onboard. Before we sailed on Hebridean Princess, my husband and I enjoyed two cruises with SeaDream Yacht Club. We like small vessels and Hebridean Princess certainly ...
We last experienced Hebridean Princess in 2010 with a trip round the Hebrides. Due to sea conditions we were not able to get over to the Outer Islands so Plan B came into operation and the Captain took us to other interesting places where the water was kinder!
We have just returned from our second trip, the Gaelic Explorer which embarked at Cork and ambled northwards along the east coast of ...
Bagpipe music was playing as I walked to the ship and was settled into my gorgeous single cabin with a big window. We sailed off to the first of 15 ports in the Inner Hebrides. Each day was worth the price of the entire trip. If you like adventure by day and a luxurious 5 star experience in the evening this is the ship for you. We zoomed off on the tenders each to a windswept and gorgeous island ...