Review for Havila Capella to Arctic

We cruised aboard the “new” cruise ship traveling the Norway coast up to the Arctic Circle. This is the Capella, owned by Havila, a Norwegian company. This cruise took place the last week of Sept. – ending 12 days later. I was unable to find any reviews on Cruise Critic prior to the trip, other than a general overview of the ship’s features. Hopefully this will whet the appetite of those ...