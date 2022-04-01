  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
American Queen Voyages Cruise Reviews

Special guest singer! He was fun!
Empty lunch buffet at the grill half way through lunch. salads but no sandwiches. Patrons waited 30 minutes for it to be replenished
Soooooo relaxing . . . watching the barges ply the mighty Mississippi.
Natchez "Under the Hill"--a long-ago red-light district.
4.1
Very Good
398 reviews

Disaster

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cmichaelcornely
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

From the beginning a Disaster Boarding through a dirty port gangway Very weak welcome aboard Dirty Boat Sparse crew Boat broke did not go for two days Food awful and cold Bars terrible Only 3 not open most of the time Only two bartenders Dirty glasses everywhere food, dirt on decks Cigarettes' buts on floor Housekeeper sporadic Ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

pleasant, easy going cruise

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
roamgeorgia
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Staff worked very hard to please the guests. The crew continually displayed great enthusiasm and many wore more than one hat--and wore them well. Cabin was comfortable. Dining room food was very good for the most part with enough variety for a week on board. Excursions were somewhat limited due to inclement weather and location. Talented musical entertainers. Our first river cruise after ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Understaffed, overrated, not what was promised

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Hamlet cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have emailed, left a note on the website, spoken to escalated customer service rep and requested a call from Mr Waggoner to discuss the MAJOR problems on the cruise. Staff on board were wonderful but woefully understaffed. Dining room normally has 16 servers-only six! Food ALWAYS cold-soups always tepid at best. One stop (can’t call it a port) not planned, had NO services! We needed ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Short Staffed

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
Shortyman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

For the first 4 days they were so short staffed that it was buffet only! So sick of eating lukewarm food and mass produced! Then they brought on enough workers to have service, at dinner only! Also all their other boats are fully staffed, heard that from a inside source. One bartender per bar, when they were open, should have had at least two, long lines. Wine offered? Maybe 8 types, and I can ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Slightly disappointing trip

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
AliWood
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was booked in 2019 for sailing in 2020, but eventually we did it in April 2022. New Orleans to Memphis. Check in at the Hilton Riverside the day before, plus Covid test, was straightforward. We did not stay at the Hilton, but on departure day made our way to the Hilton by cab. We had booked the pre-cruise excursion, which was excellent. Amusing and informative guide for a 4 hour ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

History, geology and geography abound!

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Salish Sailor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We live in the Pacific Northwest, so we are familiar with much of the territory that we visited, but we wanted to see it from the rivers. Our special interests were the history and geology. Since we know the area, we did not take many of the special (extra charge) excursions, but the one that we did take...the jetboat into Hells Canyon...was a highlight of the trip for us! We highly recommend ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Ft Lauderdale to Bahamas RT-12 days

Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Janet Doew
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Chose due to pricing and new location. Have been on many previous cruises and this by far, the worst. Poor communication, constant changes. Very small ship making one feel trapped due to limited/changed excursions which were blamed constantly on weather (only accurate one night). They added one boring day at sea and second day at Freeport Bahamas which was just primarily poor and pressured ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Lower Mississippi on American Countess

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Mffthie
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

Thought this was an interesting itinerary and a group of 10 friends booked through local travel agent. Spent an extra night in New Orleans and stayed on an extra night in Memphis at the end of the cruise. Understaffing was evident from the time of required PCR testing the night before sailing. I spent an hour in line trying to register. They had only two representatives checking ID and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Did not live up to our expectations

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Large1937
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We were so excited to try the new ship by American Queen. From the time we arrived to check in for our Covid test, it was so disorganized. It took forever to get through all of the procedures and seemed like personel were not prepared. Our rooms were very nice and we had a great cabin steward named Richard. We had ask for early seating at 5:30 as our party of four had issues with eating late and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Enjoyed lobster almost every night.

Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

User Avatar
bxny
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We drove to Jacksonville for the pre cruise hotel and COVID testing and boarded the next day. Cabin was small on deck four and the bathroom had the smallest shower but our attendant was awesome. Due to stormy weather they canceled Canaveral but we saw a launch from sea. Amelia island was also canceled. There were not enough activities on board to keep us entertained. Very boring. Spent 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

