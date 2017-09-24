  • Newsletter
European Waterways Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
23 reviews

1-10 of 23 European Waterways Cruise Reviews

A Great Cruise on the Caledonian Canal

Review for Spirit of Scotland to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed a wonderful cruise six night on the Spirit of Scotland in July/August 2022. Our group, many of whom are seasoned “bargers,” chartered the ship for the week. The barge was a wonderful way to see the Highlands and a good time was definitely had by all. Our cabin was very comfortable with ample storage. All cabins are downstairs on the lower floor of the barge; access is by a ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Small pleasures of a Burgundy Barge trip add up.

Review for L'Art de Vivre to France

User Avatar
sandbag7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were picked up from our Hotel in Paris and driven South 2.5 hours to the location of our barge on the Du Nivernais canal NIN Burgundy. Our driver was also the Barge Captain and Cruise Director. There were 3 more crew members including the Pilot, Chef and Chief Steward/Server/Wine and Cheese educator. L’Art de Vivre is a classic barge redesigned with 4 small cabins with separate space for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Fabulous and extraordinary…go barging!

Review for La Belle Epoque to France

User Avatar
jodyt
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

La Belle Époque was our first barge cruise and we have already booked another one! The crew was incredibly friendly, professional, and attentive. Service was just outstanding! The food and wines were first class with a chef that always amazed us with his creativity. With only 8 guests, all aspects (touring, dinning, etc) of the barging experience could be personalized. We were also fortunate ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Fantastic leisurely food and wine cruise

Review for La Belle Epoque to France

User Avatar
pjbmontana
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We traveled on the barge La Belle Epoque owned by European Waterways from August 8th through August 14th. On this trip we travel from Tanly to Venary-Les-Laumes. From the time we were picked up in Paris on Sunday morning at about 1300 until we were dropped back off in Paris on Saturday afternoon the whole trip was absolutely fantastic. We were met in Paris by our tour guide Mathias who drove ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

A huge disappointment

Review for Spirit of Scotland to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
alisonweirhistorian
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have done over fifteen great river cruises in Europe with various companies, and sailed on the Caledonian Canal on Lord of the Glens. We chose this trip with European Waterways because it had a different itinerary and we wanted to return to the Scottish Highlands. At over £3,000 each for 6 nights, we were looking forward to a very high standard of food and service. The crew were great and very ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Pampered while cruising the Thames visiting Historic Gems

Review for Magna Carta to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MadisonBay
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Luxurious barge with spacious accommodations for 8. Every detail is handled. The cruise begins with high tea at the Stafford Hotel in London before transfer to the barge. The Magna Carta is beautiful, meticulously clean and very comfortable. Our cabin and bathroom were large and nicely appointed. The staff was lovely and anticipated our every need. Our tour guide was very well informed taking ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cruise

Review for Renaissance to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Robert Crook
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The trip was great in every respect. Crew were all helpful and pleasent. The food was all good and and a variety. The trips of the boat were interesting and guides gave us sufficient information. The trip up the Douro was the best view I have seen on any river trip. The passenger were from vareous destinations, which made for interesting conversations. The meals were sit where you like which ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Enchanting Cruise on the Canal du Midi

Review for Enchante to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Kiiks
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I, along with dear friends, celebrated our wedding anniversaries with a 6 night cruise on the barge Enchante. It was truly a wonderful trip. Our accomodations were very comfortable and the staff was beyond fabulous. Our Captain, Pierre Yves, was a master, our Hostesses, Cheryl and Sophie pampered us beyond our expectations, our Tour Guide and part-time lock operater, Claire ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

A Dream of a Week on the Canal du Midi

Review for Enchante to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
papugh
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our week on Enchante was amazing. The accommodations were roomy and luxurious. This barge has beautiful furnishings and great character. The countryside along the Canal du Midi is beautiful. Watching it pass by on the barge, walking along the tow path and biking alongside are relaxing and very enjoyable. This is a great way to take a break from the world. The Captain, Crew and Chef are an amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Exceptional

Review for L'Impressionniste to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rwlid
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have taken quite a few cruises including ocean, canal and river and quite honestly this is the best water trip we have ever taken. If you want an incredibly relaxing 6 night vacation with excellent food and service, good company and scenic views constantly passing by your window, then this is the trip for you. We were picked up from the Hotel Westminster in Paris and taken in comfortable ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

